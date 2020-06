Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

GAMLS Lock box, agent must be at showing to receive co-op, application is on line. cute all brick home, hardwood flooring, tile kitchen and bathrooms, new cabinets, new counter tops, new stove, new microwave, new refrigerator, new paint. Upgraded kitchen, even has fresh paint on the exterior.