1617 Mallard Circle

Amenities
4 bedroom Available for Immediate move in!!! - Spacious warm four bedroom house with 2.5 bathrooms in Conley. Great location, minutes from stores, schools and restaurants. Centralized to quick access to Jonesboro Road and Moreland Avenue.
Qualifications are:
Must make 3 times the monthly rent.
No evictions within the last two years.
Verifiable Rental and Employment History.
No Felonies.
No Bankruptcies.
Credit check (no recent collections). No more than 3 items sent to collections over the last 24 months.
For more info & to schedule a viewing, contact Caleb at (678) 871-9152 cell. Text for faster response.
(RLNE3291836)