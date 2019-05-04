All apartments in Conley
Find more places like 1617 Mallard Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conley, GA
/
1617 Mallard Circle
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

1617 Mallard Circle

1617 Mallard Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1617 Mallard Circle, Conley, GA 30288
Conley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bedroom Available for Immediate move in!!! - Spacious warm four bedroom house with 2.5 bathrooms in Conley. Great location, minutes from stores, schools and restaurants. Centralized to quick access to Jonesboro Road and Moreland Avenue.

Qualifications are:

Must make 3 times the monthly rent.
No evictions within the last two years.
Verifiable Rental and Employment History.
No Felonies.
No Bankruptcies.
Credit check (no recent collections). No more than 3 items sent to collections over the last 24 months.

For more info & to schedule a viewing, contact Caleb at (678) 871-9152 cell. Text for faster response.

(RLNE3291836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Mallard Circle have any available units?
1617 Mallard Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conley, GA.
Is 1617 Mallard Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Mallard Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Mallard Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Mallard Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conley.
Does 1617 Mallard Circle offer parking?
No, 1617 Mallard Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1617 Mallard Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Mallard Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Mallard Circle have a pool?
No, 1617 Mallard Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Mallard Circle have accessible units?
No, 1617 Mallard Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Mallard Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Mallard Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 Mallard Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 Mallard Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAForest Park, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GARiverdale, GA
East Point, GACandler-McAfee, GACollege Park, GAJonesboro, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GADruid Hills, GAUnion City, GAScottdale, GARedan, GANorth Decatur, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College