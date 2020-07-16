All apartments in Columbia County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

5435 Everlook Circle

5435 Everlook Circle · (706) 799-3110
Location

5435 Everlook Circle, Columbia County, GA 30813

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5435 Everlook Circle · Avail. now

$1,995

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2889 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5435 Everlook Circle Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 5435 Everlook Circle Evans, GA 30809 - This 5 Bed/ 4 Full Bath 2889 Heated Sq/Ft Home built to Energy Star Standards with radiant barrier roof decking and increased insulation in exterior walls and attics! 2 Bedroom on main level, Open floor plan from kitchen to breakfast room and breakfast room to family room (family room has gas fireplace with tile surround). The gorgeous kitchen has white cabinets with contrasting island, solid surface granite counter tops, recessed can lights and stainless steel appliances. Landscaped yard offering a unique observagtion deck on back of lot that provides charming views of greenspace, a relaxing place to hang out with friends and family. Rear yard has privacy fence. Programmable sprinkler systems for front and rear yards, gutters, and double garage. YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. All appliances included: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. POOL MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED!! Pet friendly Home, pets ok with pet deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!!

(RLNE5628240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

