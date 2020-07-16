Amenities

5435 Everlook Circle Available 07/01/20 Home For Rent - 5435 Everlook Circle Evans, GA 30809 - This 5 Bed/ 4 Full Bath 2889 Heated Sq/Ft Home built to Energy Star Standards with radiant barrier roof decking and increased insulation in exterior walls and attics! 2 Bedroom on main level, Open floor plan from kitchen to breakfast room and breakfast room to family room (family room has gas fireplace with tile surround). The gorgeous kitchen has white cabinets with contrasting island, solid surface granite counter tops, recessed can lights and stainless steel appliances. Landscaped yard offering a unique observagtion deck on back of lot that provides charming views of greenspace, a relaxing place to hang out with friends and family. Rear yard has privacy fence. Programmable sprinkler systems for front and rear yards, gutters, and double garage. YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. All appliances included: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. POOL MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED!! Pet friendly Home, pets ok with pet deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesandRentals.com for more info!!



