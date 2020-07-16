Amenities

4715 Cutter Mill Road Available 08/30/20 Large Split Floor Plan Home - 4 Bed 2 Bath Split Floor Plan home with Double Garage, Large Fully Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler System, Stainless Steel Appliances in the Large Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room with Gas Burning Fireplace, and Over sized primary suite with large closet and attached bath.



Credit Requirements:

- Minimum 550 Credit Score Required

- Scores between 550-599- Double Deposit Required

- Scores 600 or Above- Single Deposit Required

- Co-Signers can be used for income only

- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.



If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule



