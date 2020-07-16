All apartments in Columbia County
Find more places like 4715 Cutter Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia County, GA
/
4715 Cutter Mill Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

4715 Cutter Mill Road

4715 Cutter Mill Road · (706) 722-7331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4715 Cutter Mill Road, Columbia County, GA 30907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4715 Cutter Mill Road · Avail. Aug 30

$1,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4715 Cutter Mill Road Available 08/30/20 Large Split Floor Plan Home - 4 Bed 2 Bath Split Floor Plan home with Double Garage, Large Fully Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler System, Stainless Steel Appliances in the Large Kitchen, Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room with Gas Burning Fireplace, and Over sized primary suite with large closet and attached bath.

Credit Requirements:
- Minimum 550 Credit Score Required
- Scores between 550-599- Double Deposit Required
- Scores 600 or Above- Single Deposit Required
- Co-Signers can be used for income only
- Co-Signers will not be accepted for those with poor credit.

If you have concerns with social distancing due to COVID or are out of state and cannot view the home in person, we are happy to accommodate any communication platforms that you are comfortable using and coordinate a video chat tour. For More Information on this property please call/text our Leasing Agent Charlie Bragg at 706-619-1279 or click here to schedule a private tour in person: http://bit.ly/ShowingSchedule

(RLNE4946662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Cutter Mill Road have any available units?
4715 Cutter Mill Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4715 Cutter Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Cutter Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Cutter Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 4715 Cutter Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia County.
Does 4715 Cutter Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 4715 Cutter Mill Road offers parking.
Does 4715 Cutter Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 Cutter Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Cutter Mill Road have a pool?
No, 4715 Cutter Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 4715 Cutter Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 4715 Cutter Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Cutter Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 Cutter Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4715 Cutter Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4715 Cutter Mill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4715 Cutter Mill Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy
Martinez, GA 30907
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln
Martinez, GA 30907
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr
Grovetown, GA 30813
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way
Evans, GA 30809
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane
Evans, GA 30809
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway
Martinez, GA 30907
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr
Grovetown, GA 30813
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl
Martinez, GA 30907

Similar Pages

Columbia County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GA
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCNewberry, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity