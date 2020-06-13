Apartment List
118 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clarkston, GA

Finding an apartment in Clarkston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
$
12 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
$
Clarkston
23 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$771
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Clarkston
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.

1 Unit Available
3109 Brook Dr
3109 Brook Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1270 sqft
3109 Brook Dr Available 07/08/20 Decatur Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in July! So Much to Love in this Warm, Inviting Ranch-style Home. Living room Features Hardwoods, Crown Molding and Gas Log Fireplace.

1 Unit Available
3608 Canadian Way
3608 Canadian Way, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Great Tucker Location - This is an all brick ranch with all new interior paint and some new flooring.

Clarkston
1 Unit Available
794 Glynn Oaks Drive
794 Glynn Oaks Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1134 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
1547 Delia Drive
1547 Delia Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1101 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Lindmoor Subdivision - Easy Access to Emory & CDC - This is a renovated brick ranch in Lindmoor Woods with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and all new interior paint.
Results within 5 miles of Clarkston
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,060
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Greater Valley Brook
13 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Briarcliff Heights
16 Units Available
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Avondale Estates
19 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
Dresden East
26 Units Available
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Clairmont Heights
3 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
16 Units Available
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,318
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1234 sqft
This modern community is near Atlantic Station and Lenox Square Mall. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness studio, resort-style pool, and demo kitchen.
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
$
Medlock Park
50 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
34 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
$
11 Units Available
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1250 sqft
Welcome to Vida Apartments by ARIUM - an apartment community located in the heart of Norcross and right off Jimmy Carter Blvd. Minutes from downtown, walking distance from shopping and restaurants, minutes form Gwinnett Transit.
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
$
Dresden East
10 Units Available
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1284 sqft
JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! $1000 off first month's rent on select units! Contact the leasing office for details.
City Guide for Clarkston, GA

Home to a relatively dense population, Clarkston was one of the first suburban communities to exist in the south allowing Atlanta workers to have a nearby home outside of the city.

Lying only a single transit stop from the city of Atlanta, Clarkston, Georgia allows residents the ability to live near the city without being smack-dab in the hustle and bustle of one of America's most crowded municipalities. This isn't to say, though, that there isn't a bit of crowding and excitement in Clarkston, but many residents find it to be just the right mix of big city living and sanity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clarkston, GA

Finding an apartment in Clarkston that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

