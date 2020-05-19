All apartments in Candler-McAfee
2048 Cogar Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:39 AM

2048 Cogar Drive

2048 Cogar Drive · (404) 542-3790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2048 Cogar Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED BUNGALOW IN EAST LAKE TERRACE! UTILITIES, & SECURITY INCLUDED!! Unique finishes, hardwood throughout, gorgeous open kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, butcher block/poured concrete counters, mosaic stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, reclaimed wood wine cabinet & island wine chiller. 2 story, lofted great room w/soaring ceilings. Master retreat features a separate sitting area, gorgeous ensuite bath w/ enormous walk in shower & dual vanities. Great back deck for entertaining and 1 car garage for car or storage. Variable lease terms available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 Cogar Drive have any available units?
2048 Cogar Drive has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2048 Cogar Drive have?
Some of 2048 Cogar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 Cogar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2048 Cogar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 Cogar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2048 Cogar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2048 Cogar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2048 Cogar Drive does offer parking.
Does 2048 Cogar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2048 Cogar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 Cogar Drive have a pool?
No, 2048 Cogar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2048 Cogar Drive have accessible units?
No, 2048 Cogar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 Cogar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2048 Cogar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2048 Cogar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2048 Cogar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
