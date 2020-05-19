2048 Cogar Drive

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED BUNGALOW IN EAST LAKE TERRACE! UTILITIES, & SECURITY INCLUDED!! Unique finishes, hardwood throughout, gorgeous open kitchen w/ custom cabinetry, butcher block/poured concrete counters, mosaic stone backsplash, stainless steel appliances, reclaimed wood wine cabinet & island wine chiller. 2 story, lofted great room w/soaring ceilings. Master retreat features a separate sitting area, gorgeous ensuite bath w/ enormous walk in shower & dual vanities. Great back deck for entertaining and 1 car garage for car or storage. Variable lease terms available.