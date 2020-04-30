1840 Hillsdale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Just Reduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS***Available Now*** Southern charm abounds in this 3BR 2BA pristine cottage! Fall in love with a welcoming covered front porch and large, brick enclosed patio and backyard! Enjoy the open floor plan living and dining area, sunny kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, large MSTR BR on the main floor with a private bath. Act fast to make this yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.