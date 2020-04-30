All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:51 PM

1840 Hillsdale Drive

1840 Hillsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Hillsdale Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Just Reduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS***Available Now*** Southern charm abounds in this 3BR 2BA pristine cottage! Fall in love with a welcoming covered front porch and large, brick enclosed patio and backyard! Enjoy the open floor plan living and dining area, sunny kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, large MSTR BR on the main floor with a private bath. Act fast to make this yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Hillsdale Drive have any available units?
1840 Hillsdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 1840 Hillsdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Hillsdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Hillsdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Hillsdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1840 Hillsdale Drive offer parking?
No, 1840 Hillsdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1840 Hillsdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Hillsdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Hillsdale Drive have a pool?
No, 1840 Hillsdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Hillsdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1840 Hillsdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Hillsdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Hillsdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Hillsdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1840 Hillsdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
