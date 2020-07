Amenities

This property is located in a primarily college community within 5 minutes of GS campus and OTC in the desirable community Camelot. This spacious 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home has a garage door operator plus additional parking for 4 cars perfect for a roommate situation. It has a large back porch and yard. Preleasing for August 1, 2020 move in. Rent is $1600 for the entire house or $400 per person. We suggest doing a drive by of the location of interest then scheduling a tour with a courtesy 24 hour notice to current occupants.