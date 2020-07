Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

The appliances in this home will be replaced with new stainless steal prior to move in. Also, the bathrooms have been updated along with new flooring. Home includes a large fenced in backyard and all major appliances except washer and dryer.

This home is situated in a small, quiet subdivision White Oaks Estates. Pet restrictions apply.