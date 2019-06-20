Rent Calculator
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:12 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4623 Plum St.
4623 Plum Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4623 Plum Street, Zephyrhills South, FL 33542
Sunrise Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4623 Plum St. have any available units?
4623 Plum St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills South, FL
.
Is 4623 Plum St. currently offering any rent specials?
4623 Plum St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4623 Plum St. pet-friendly?
No, 4623 Plum St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills South
.
Does 4623 Plum St. offer parking?
No, 4623 Plum St. does not offer parking.
Does 4623 Plum St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4623 Plum St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4623 Plum St. have a pool?
No, 4623 Plum St. does not have a pool.
Does 4623 Plum St. have accessible units?
No, 4623 Plum St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4623 Plum St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4623 Plum St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4623 Plum St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4623 Plum St. does not have units with air conditioning.
