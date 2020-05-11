3 Genie Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

The house is situated in a park-like setting with custom landscaping and fruit trees. This is the perfect home for boating and fishing enthusiasts or those who simply enjoy wildlife and nature.



Experience the scenic passing of shrimp boats. No atmospheric or noise pollution. A unique river retreat with the most spectacular view on the Withlacoochee River. All other Florida waterfront cities are populated with high rise hotels. This town and this property are unique.



The ultimate in tranquility and peace. STEP BACK INTO TIME.



The photographs show the house in the fully-furnished, long-term configuration. Later, some will show a short-term configuration. The house is now configured for short-term rentals - many of the furnishings are in storage.



Our preference is for long-term rentals. Leases with an option to buy will be considered. Configuration, price, discounts and other factors are influenced by the length of the rental-lease. All of this can be tailored to the situation.



Prospective tenants complete a standard Florida Rental Application and sign a Florida Lease Agreement. Upfront fees are potentially refundable damage and pet deposits plus first and last month rent.