Yankeetown, FL
3 Genie Ct
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

3 Genie Ct

3 Genie Court · (352) 601-6071
Location

3 Genie Court, Yankeetown, FL 34498

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3280 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The house is situated in a park-like setting with custom landscaping and fruit trees. This is the perfect home for boating and fishing enthusiasts or those who simply enjoy wildlife and nature.

Experience the scenic passing of shrimp boats. No atmospheric or noise pollution. A unique river retreat with the most spectacular view on the Withlacoochee River. All other Florida waterfront cities are populated with high rise hotels. This town and this property are unique.

The ultimate in tranquility and peace. STEP BACK INTO TIME.

The photographs show the house in the fully-furnished, long-term configuration. Later, some will show a short-term configuration. The house is now configured for short-term rentals - many of the furnishings are in storage.

Our preference is for long-term rentals. Leases with an option to buy will be considered. Configuration, price, discounts and other factors are influenced by the length of the rental-lease. All of this can be tailored to the situation.

Prospective tenants complete a standard Florida Rental Application and sign a Florida Lease Agreement. Upfront fees are potentially refundable damage and pet deposits plus first and last month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Genie Ct have any available units?
3 Genie Ct has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Genie Ct have?
Some of 3 Genie Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Genie Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3 Genie Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Genie Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Genie Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3 Genie Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3 Genie Ct does offer parking.
Does 3 Genie Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Genie Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Genie Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3 Genie Ct has a pool.
Does 3 Genie Ct have accessible units?
No, 3 Genie Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Genie Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Genie Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Genie Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Genie Ct has units with air conditioning.
