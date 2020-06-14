Apartment List
/
FL
/
williamsburg
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

156 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Williamsburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5356 WATERVISTA DRIVE
5356 Watervista Drive, Williamsburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2891 sqft
Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with screened in private pool. Gated Community, nestled in the small town of Williamsburg in South Orlando close to the attractions, airport, shopping and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Williamsburg
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
25 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
37 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,171
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$996
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,037
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1290 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Hunters Creek
13 Units Available
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1153 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
39 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
33 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
28 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,267
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
170 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
11781 International Dr
11781 International Drive, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,300
334 sqft
All suite studio hotel with one or two queen bedroom suites or one king suite deluxe studio: all with kitchens, large size fridge and a microwave.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop
2945 Aqua Virgo Loop Unit 29, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1764 sqft
Highly upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story town home. Large living & dining room combo. Volume ceilings. Beautiful wood floors. Solid wood cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Private covered patio with brick pavers.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
11833 Westwood Blvd.
11833 Westwood Blvd, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1150 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Step outside and into a world of quiet serenity.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
12051 International Drive
12051 International Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
974 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 212, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
936 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11594 Westwood Blvd 1636
11594 Westwood Blvd Unit 1636, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
712 sqft
Newly renovated One bedroom Condo - Lexington place is a gorgeous gated community. A crown jewel in Orlando by Seaworld. This condo is newly renovated and ready to be your new home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11526 Westwood Blvd 734
11526 Westwood Blvd Unit 734, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
Large One bedroom with Granite - Welcome to Lexington Place private Condominiums. This gorgeous gated community is situated in Orlando close to SeaWorld, major highways, shopping and dining.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
1 Unit Available
8036 Cool Breeze Drive, Unit 133
8036 Cool Breeze Dr Unit 133, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1777 sqft
Live where others vacation, LITERALLY! Very Nice 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse for rent at Vista Cay.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
11532 WESTWOOD BOULEVARD
11532 Westwood Blvd, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
971 sqft
Come and get this newly refurbished 2 bed 2 bath Condo unit on the First floor right at the entrance to the pool and Clubhouse. Lexington Place is a great condo community in midtown, next to Sea World and near Epcot.
City Guide for Williamsburg, FL

Williamsburg, Florida hasn't always been in Orange County. In reality, the location of Williamsburg, FL, once had a much less appealing name -- Mosquito County! Eventually, and luckily, the town's county was renamed Orange County in 1845, when Florida finally became a state. And it makes sense, too, because of the plethora of orange groves in the area!

Williamsburg, FL, is a tiny town that is located in a greater metropolitan area -- the greater Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan area. And it's not just a greater metropolitan area in terms of size (although the city is quite big), it's also greater because it's one of the greatest tourism and travel destinations in the entire world! Of course, Orlando, FL is home to some of the best theme parks on the entire planet; there's Universal Orlando and its two parks (Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure) , Walt Disney World and its four parks (the Magic Kingdom, Disney Studios, the Animal Kingdom, EPCOT), as well as a slew of other attractions, including Sea World, Discovery Cove, and more. If you're looking for a place that affords suburban living really close to some world-class entertainment, this is the place for you. Not only is Williamsburg right in the heart of all the theme park and resort action, it's just a short drive from downtown Orlando, so you can also enjoy big city amenities and attractions whenever you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Williamsburg, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Williamsburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Williamsburg 2 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilliamsburg 3 BedroomsWilliamsburg Accessible Apartments
Williamsburg Apartments with BalconyWilliamsburg Apartments with GarageWilliamsburg Apartments with GymWilliamsburg Apartments with Parking
Williamsburg Apartments with PoolWilliamsburg Apartments with Washer-DryerWilliamsburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusPolk State College
Rollins College