furnished apartments
54 Furnished Apartments for rent in West Vero Corridor, FL
1625 Aynsley Way
1625 Aynsley Way, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON August to Nov only. Nice, well appointed furnished home available for short term summer / fall rental. Centrally located near Indian River Mall and dining.
Results within 1 mile of West Vero Corridor
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.
Results within 5 miles of West Vero Corridor
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.
1845 Robalo Drive
1845 Robalo Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Waterfront living only steps away from dining, shops and activities on Miracle Mile and a short drive to the beach.
5419 Barbados Square
5419 Barbados Square, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
FURNISHED or unfurnished DiVosta CARLYLE for lease water view. First/Last/Security No Pets/No Smoking. Community requires a 7 month minimum on all leases.
15019 Aguila Avenue
15019 Aguila Avenue, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1265 sqft
Beautiful waterfront fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Spanish Lakes Fairways, a vibrant 55+ community. The home has a nice screened lanai overlooking the lake, covered parking and large shed.
853 19th Street
853 19th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
NICELY FURNISHED APARTMENT DOWNTOWN - 1.5 MILES TO BEACH. FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN, ALL UTILITIES, CABLE AND WIFI INCLUDED. Seasonal rentals (JAN, FEB, MAR.) is $2,500 per month.
1985 34th Avenue
1985 34th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Turnkey rental fully furnished and close to everything! All the comforts of home. Spacious rental with oversized screen porch. All utilities included. Available now!
455 19th Place
455 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Welcome to Pineapple Place! Named after the universal sign of hospitality, a fully furnished turnkey short-term rental less than 2.5 miles to the beach and a very short walk to the shops and eateries of Miracle Mile.
525 19th Lane
525 19th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in Oakmont Park near Miracle Mile. Close to Shopping, River and Beaches. This furnished turn key home is ready for your time in Vero Beach.
660 15th Place
660 15th Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1324 sqft
Available AUG 2020! "Little Manatee" a fully furnished turnkey 1300+ sq ft vacation rental just 3 miles to the beach and walking distance to tons of shopping/restaurants that downtown Vero Beach offers.
1621 4th Court
1621 4th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available August 2019 and on! Fully furnished! Ready for your vacation getaway at $2,000/month also Available at $950 for an annual lease! Centrally located minutes to the beaches this cute and cozy home has everything you need for your Florida
275 14th Place
275 14th Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Rental Available for OFF SEASON AND 2021 SEASON! Great water front Rental in Rock Ridge. Centrally located, close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment either by car or by boat.
4795 66th Place
4795 66th Place, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Wow! Fully furnished and ready for occupancy starting April 15th to November 1st.
Results within 10 miles of West Vero Corridor
14 Vista Palm Lane
14 Vista Palm Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Updated and nicely furnished condo for a short or long term rental. Super clean, private laundry. Enjoy 4 swimming pools and beautiful local beaches. Community is nestled on a golf course.
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
5702 Place Lake Drive
5702 Place Lake Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1744 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great home great area - Property Id: 275470 Nice fully furnished house with jacuzzi on back patio with beautiful lake view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
9430 Sea Grape Drive
9430 Seagrape Drive, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Seagrape Paradise - Property Id: 286685 Immaculate, updated fully furnished duplex in quiet upscale community one block from the ocean. Large well maintained yard. Seasonal rent $5500.00 (January-April) utilities included, Annual $2500.
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.
