Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:51 AM
167 Apartments for rent in West Vero Corridor, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
28 Plantation Drive
28 Plantation Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Vista Plantation! Vero Beach, FL! Come on down. Beautiful upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with spectacular lake and golf views from the back. Walk out to the front and swim in the pool, play shuffle board & have a barbeque.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1972 Westhampton Court
1972 Westhampton Court, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Remarkable 2/2 condo in a gated community with a lake view. Pristine condition with all the upgrades.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1625 Aynsley Way
1625 Aynsley Way, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
OFF SEASON July to January only. Nice, well appointed furnished home available for short term summer / fall rental. Centrally located near Indian River Mall and dining.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1940 Westminster Circle
1940 Westminster Circle, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Highly sought after This Lake In The Woods Condominium is located in a Well Maintained Private Gated Community offering you the comfort and convenience to live and breathe. Vaulted Ceiling, Large Impact Windows along with a spacious open floor plan.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1815 77th Drive
1815 77th Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome snow birds. Enjoy relaxing sunsets over the pond. Well maintained end unit. Features stainless steel appliances, tiles floors,42inch cabinets, pantry and half bath on first floor. Both 2nd floor bedrooms are end suites. Laundry on 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of West Vero Corridor
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2424 57th Circle
2424 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Perfect location for your next vacation. Within walking distance to shopping mall and restaurants. Easy drive to pristine beaches and charming Downtown Vero Beach.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1271 Classic Court
1271 Classic Court, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Pointe West, South Village! Golf community & Polo Community! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage, loft, spacious kitchen & family & living rooms. Located across from green area and community pool.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7750 15th Lane
7750 15th Lane, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Ready now!!!! 4/2.5/2 in Pointe West. Close to mall & grocery, 15 min to the beach with easy access to 95. Sorry the owner will not accept a pet of any kind.
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7795 15th Lane
7795 15th Lane, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Huge 4/2.5/2 in Pointe West. Interior freshly painted. Will not last long. Close to Mall and beaches with quick access to I95. Sorry NO pets will be considered.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7524 15th Street
7524 15th Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available off Season Mid April - December 2020. Highly desirable Pointe West 2BR + den w/ Futon for annual or seasonal rental - Sleeps 6 comfortably. This one has the large kitchen. Plantation shutters and mostly tile. Extra garage space, too!
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking an Annual or Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3180 Brookfield Drive
3180 Brookfield Drive, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a wonderful lake view located in a beautiful community. Close to the mall and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of West Vero Corridor
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
923 22nd Place Apt # 201
923 22nd Place, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - 1/1 Condo in Shadowlawn, unfurnished, annual rental, available now. Perfect central location near Miracle Mile, Vero Downtown.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5020 Fairways Circle
5020 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Tile in main living areas and large master bedroom. Split floor plan with private second bedroom and bath. All appliances included. Great community with lots of emenities including pool, exercise room and tennis.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2573 Stockbridge
2573 Stockbridge Sq SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
BRADFORD PLACE- SOUTH VERO GATED COMMUNITY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE ONE STORY TOWN HOME. LAKE AND PRESERVE VIEW WITH SCREENED PORCH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPDATED APPLIANCES. **DOGS WELCOME WITH FEES AND RESTRICTIONS**
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
865 10th Drive
865 10th Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 8/1/20. Desirable culdesac location; Deed restricted manicured subdivision; lawn maintenance included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
900 White Tail Avenue SW
900 White Tail Ave SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely furnished home on a lake in an upscale small community. Professionally furnished with elegant ambiance. Pool with spa overlooking lake. Outdoor summer kitchen with large grill.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1059 6th Avenue
1059 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Vero Beach, FL! Oak Villas Townhome! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome has been freshly painted, new flooring, new A/C, & updated kitchen with stainless appliances and your very own private patio & yard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Booking as an annual, off season or as a Seasonal for the 2021 Season. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
415 E Waverly Place
415 East Waverly Place, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully furnished or optional unfurnished, spacious Town home villa in desirable Waverly Place. Attached private courtyard patio and garden makes added outside living space.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
306 Provence Place
306 Provence Place, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Beautiful FURNISHED annual rental in the gated community of Provence Bay. End unit with 3 beds 2.5 baths, large kitchen with island. Upstairs features a loft area. Cable tv and internet included in rent. Community Pool.
