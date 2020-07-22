Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

24 Apartments for rent in West Vero Corridor, FL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Vero Corridor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the sa... Read Guide >

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7941 Cabot Tower Place
7941 Cabot Tower Place, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1983 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2017 Single Family Home - Beautiful completely renovated in 2017 home. Gated community with clubhouse, pool, tennis & shuffleboard. Lovely trees. Great location near shopping, restaurants. Short drive to the ocean.
Results within 1 mile of West Vero Corridor

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2424 57th Circle
2424 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Perfect location for your next vacation. Within walking distance to shopping mall and restaurants. Easy drive to pristine beaches and charming Downtown Vero Beach.

1 of 46

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6168 Coverty Place
6168 Coverty Place, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2150 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2BA Centex home for rent in desirable Woodfield gated adult community. Spacious/open split-bedroom floor plan with 2-car garage, huge screened porch and lush landscaping.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive
3435 Diamond Leaf Drive, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Seeking a Seasonal Tenant, Harmony Reserve Lake front Furnished 3/2 New Construction home with spacious open floor plan. Volume ceilings, island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, master bath w/ double sinks & large walk in shower. Private pool facing lake.
Results within 5 miles of West Vero Corridor

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1166 6th Avenue
1166 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
Prime rental opportunity in the heart of one of Vero Beach's hottest, most central areas. Spacious 2/2 end unit in friendly building features newer flooring, carpet, appliances & fresh paint.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5020 Fairways Circle
5020 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Tile in main living areas and large master bedroom. Split floor plan with private second bedroom and bath. All appliances included. Great community with lots of emenities including pool, exercise room and tennis.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.
Results within 10 miles of West Vero Corridor

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Spring Lake Ct 204
110 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Royale 55+ cozy condo for rent - Property Id: 301582 55+community 1BR-1BA with lanai. Very clean, cozy, fully furnished available imidietly. Annual rental $950/month. seasonal rental ( Dec-Mar) $1.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2075 Bennington Ct SW
2075 Bennington Court SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3840 sqft
2075 Bennington Ct SW Available 08/01/20 Off Season Rental AUG-OCT 4 Bed, 5 Bath luxurious Single Family Home - Grandeur greets you when you enter through double glass doors to spectacular soaring ceilings in living and dining rooms, and Beautiful

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2700 Ocean Dr 408
2700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime 2 Bedroom Oceanfront Condo Available - Prime Location in the heart of Vero Beach. Shops and Restaurants. Granite countertops-updated throughout. Plantation shutters, covered parking. Magnificent ocean views... Best beachside location.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1295 Winding Oaks E Circle
1295 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to enjoy the peace & quiet. Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1460 Winding Oaks Circle
1460 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great 3BR Tennis Villa in Sea Oaks with a one car garage. Easy walk to Tennis, Beach Club, Fitness, Center, Jungle Trail. Highly sought after location next to Tennis Gazebo. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks Mbrship fee of $19.26/day.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.

1 of 58

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
716 Kumquat Road
716 Kumquat Road, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3 bath heated pool home east of A1A just a short walk to guarded beach restaurants, shops and ocean drive. Close to Marina, Riverside park, dog park, Theater, museum, Tennis Courts, exercise trail.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1065 Clipper Road
1065 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Located in Castaway Cove, which offers private beach access, this beautifully appointed 3BD, 2BA, 2,008 sq ft. home comes fully equipped with a pool, jacuzzi, ultra speed wi-fi & gym.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$1600 annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool. Room sized are approximate/subject to error.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
501 N Swim Club Drive
501 North Swim Club Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Available Rental 3BR CONDO WITH OVER 3400sf PLUS COVERED WRAPAROUND VERANDAS, LAKE VIEWS, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2-CAR A/C GARAGE AND STORAGE.

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Sable Oak Lane
200 Sable Oak Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great Location in Gated Community, Spacious 3x3 unit. just a quick walk to heated pool, 2 clay tennis courts and the fitness room, private beach access included. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1215 Winding Oaks Circle
1215 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Absolutely Beautiful and Relaxing 2x2 villa. With all the comforts plus more. Come and enjoy Sea Oaks community. Beach,Tennis,Fitness. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$19.26 per day. Sizes are approx/subj to error.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1255 Winding Oaks Circle
1255 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Open floor plan & a Large screened porch that will allow you to walk to the river or the ocean! Amenities include: World class Tennis Facility, Oceanfront Clubhouse, Spa & Fitness Center, or Jungle Trails.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in West Vero Corridor, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Vero Corridor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

