/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:08 AM
108 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in West Vero Corridor, FL
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7420 Oakridge Place
7420 Oakridge Place, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
GHO Durham 2 bedroom + den, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Upgraded and beautifully appointed throughout with impact glass. Brand new construction. Small dogs or cats allowed. No waterbeds.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
28 Plantation Drive
28 Plantation Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Vista Plantation! Vero Beach, FL! Come on down. Beautiful upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with spectacular lake and golf views from the back. Walk out to the front and swim in the pool, play shuffle board & have a barbeque.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1972 Westhampton Court
1972 Westhampton Court, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Remarkable 2/2 condo in a gated community with a lake view. Pristine condition with all the upgrades.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1625 Aynsley Way
1625 Aynsley Way, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON August to Nov only. Nice, well appointed furnished home available for short term summer / fall rental. Centrally located near Indian River Mall and dining.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1783 Willows Square
1783 Willows Square, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1833 sqft
Top of the line upgrades and extras. Full front porch and back porch! Impact windows.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1935 Tamara Trail
1935 Tamara Trail, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nicely updated kitchen and bathrooms, tile floors, covered parking and community pool. Washer/Dryer in unit. All utilities included. Close to shopping.
Results within 1 mile of West Vero Corridor
1 of 50
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1606 Segovia Circle
1606 Segovia Circle, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Built 2019! 2 BR with Den (could be 3rd BR) / 2 BA, New Appliances, Quiet Impact Glass throughout, Volume Ceilings, Double Walk-In Closets in Master BR, NEST Programmable Thermostat, Laundry Room with New Maytag Washer and Dryer, New Window Shades.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1940 Westminster Circle
1940 Westminster Circle, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Highly sought after This Lake In The Woods Condominium is located in a Well Maintained Private Gated Community offering you the comfort and convenience to live and breathe. Vaulted Ceiling, Large Impact Windows along with a spacious open floor plan.
1 of 23
Last updated April 15 at 09:22am
1 Unit Available
1624 Willows Square
1624 Willows Sq, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Willows brand new home never lived in! Palmetto floor plan 1945 sf under air lakefront home with community pool. Open floor plan, light and bright 2Br, 2 Ba, den, 2CG, tiled living area, beautiful kitchen and baths with granite counters.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1815 77th Drive
1815 77th Drive, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome snow birds. Enjoy relaxing sunsets over the pond. Well maintained end unit. Features stainless steel appliances, tiles floors,42inch cabinets, pantry and half bath on first floor. Both 2nd floor bedrooms are end suites. Laundry on 2nd floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
7524 15th Street
7524 15th Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Available off Season Mid April - December 2020. Highly desirable Pointe West 2BR + den w/ Futon for annual or seasonal rental - Sleeps 6 comfortably. This one has the large kitchen. Plantation shutters and mostly tile. Extra garage space, too!
Results within 5 miles of West Vero Corridor
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4104 18th St
4104 18th Street, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great 2/2 with private fenced yard - Property Id: 283392 Private fence yard master with walk in shower and Jacuzzi tub large closet and french doors to multiple private decks nice large yard. Open floor plan fresh paint inside and out.
1 of 34
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
7155 41st Street
7155 41st Street, Indian River County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
20 acres of land 2/2 house - 20 acre with 2 bedroom house (RLNE5783165)
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5025 Fairways Circle unit B205 - 1XLO
5025 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Corner unit facing Golf course! - Updated unit with beautiful view of golf course. No carpet, all appliances and elevator in building. (RLNE5743918)
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Pine Ave
2300 Pine Avenue, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
LOVELY GOLF FRONT HOME - LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. UPDATED BATHROOMS. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF GOLF COURSE FROM LIVING AREA & KITCHEN. (RLNE4538559)
1 of 21
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle
1100 Ponce De Leon Circle, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$985
Royal Park Senior 55+ community! Brand new Carpet in both bedrooms & new tile flooring throughout living area and patio.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5020 Fairways Circle
5020 Fairways Circle, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Tile in main living areas and large master bedroom. Split floor plan with private second bedroom and bath. All appliances included. Great community with lots of emenities including pool, exercise room and tennis.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2333 Indian River Boulevard
2333 Indian River Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1076 sqft
Fresh, clean & spacious inside unit on 3rd floor with enclosed porch offering glimpses of the intracoastal. Great room w/dining & living room, kitchen w/granite & SS appliances, new carpet in bedrooms, window treatments.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1825 Tarpon Lane
1825 Tarpon Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Live on waterfront -- peaceful canal out back! Comfortable 2 BR condo ready for relaxation; efficient kitchen w/ passthrough, laundry inside home. Breakfast nook w pretty view.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway Street
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Modern rental in desirable Vero Beach Country Club area! Kitchen w/ Granite counters,ss appl,unique wrap around breakfast bar. Stylish details include wainscoating,polished terrazzo floors, freshly painted interior and new vanities with granite .
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.
Similar Pages
West Vero Corridor 2 BedroomsWest Vero Corridor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Vero Corridor 3 BedroomsWest Vero Corridor Apartments with Balcony
West Vero Corridor Apartments with GarageWest Vero Corridor Apartments with ParkingWest Vero Corridor Apartments with PoolWest Vero Corridor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
Stuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FL