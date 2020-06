Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Looking for a Rental look no more Move in June! Brand New Home soon to be gated. Easy access to everything Vero! Minutes to beaches, downtown, shopping and theatre! This 3 BR open floor plan with Cabo Shore tile throughout! New Kitchen with Salem Maple Cirrus cabinets, crown molding and paneled knee wall on island. Impact glass included! Community Pool.