5 N EDGEWOOD CIR

Amenities

Upstairs Unit with Side Entry Triplex~ Located in a Cul-de-Sac of SW Pensacola. Over 500 sq.ft. of living space with cul de sac parking only. Home includes beautiful wood look vinyl flooring . Quaint living area for tenant to enjoy! Kitchen with stove, fridge, and plenty of cabinet space. One bedroom with one full bathroom. Water, sewer, trash and lawn care is included in the rent. Total electric home so NO gas bill to worry about! No washer and dryer hookups. Window units for heat and a/c. Partially chain link fence and shared backyard . Unit C has access to the grassy area but no bottom floor patios or deck. Sorry no pets allowed per owner. Storage shed does not convey to tenant. Home is currently occupied and will be ready for move in July 14, 2020!