Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:22 PM

5 N EDGEWOOD CIR

5 Edgewood Circle · (850) 473-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5 Edgewood Circle, West Pensacola, FL 32506
Fairfax Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 537 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs Unit with Side Entry Triplex~ Located in a Cul-de-Sac of SW Pensacola. Over 500 sq.ft. of living space with cul de sac parking only. Home includes beautiful wood look vinyl flooring . Quaint living area for tenant to enjoy! Kitchen with stove, fridge, and plenty of cabinet space. One bedroom with one full bathroom. Water, sewer, trash and lawn care is included in the rent. Total electric home so NO gas bill to worry about! No washer and dryer hookups. Window units for heat and a/c. Partially chain link fence and shared backyard . Unit C has access to the grassy area but no bottom floor patios or deck. Sorry no pets allowed per owner. Storage shed does not convey to tenant. Home is currently occupied and will be ready for move in July 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR have any available units?
5 N EDGEWOOD CIR has a unit available for $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR have?
Some of 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5 N EDGEWOOD CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Pensacola.
Does 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR does offer parking.
Does 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR have a pool?
No, 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR does not have a pool.
Does 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR have accessible units?
No, 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 N EDGEWOOD CIR has units with air conditioning.
