3764 W Gadsden St

Amenities

recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Spacious 3/2 Available now! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. The bathrooms have been updated, and the kitchen will be going through some repairs as well. There's a shed in the back; great for storage! Property has a fenced-in back yard, and is surrounded by lush greenery. Located close to Downtown Pensacola. Contact us today for more information!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



(RLNE5532875)