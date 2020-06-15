All apartments in West Pensacola
3764 W Gadsden St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3764 W Gadsden St

3764 West Gadsden Street · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3764 West Gadsden Street, West Pensacola, FL 32505
Oakdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3764 W Gadsden St · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Spacious 3/2 Available now! - Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This house has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout. The bathrooms have been updated, and the kitchen will be going through some repairs as well. There's a shed in the back; great for storage! Property has a fenced-in back yard, and is surrounded by lush greenery. Located close to Downtown Pensacola. Contact us today for more information!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5532875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3764 W Gadsden St have any available units?
3764 W Gadsden St has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3764 W Gadsden St currently offering any rent specials?
3764 W Gadsden St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3764 W Gadsden St pet-friendly?
No, 3764 W Gadsden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Pensacola.
Does 3764 W Gadsden St offer parking?
No, 3764 W Gadsden St does not offer parking.
Does 3764 W Gadsden St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3764 W Gadsden St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3764 W Gadsden St have a pool?
No, 3764 W Gadsden St does not have a pool.
Does 3764 W Gadsden St have accessible units?
Yes, 3764 W Gadsden St has accessible units.
Does 3764 W Gadsden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3764 W Gadsden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3764 W Gadsden St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3764 W Gadsden St does not have units with air conditioning.
