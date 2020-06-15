All apartments in West Pensacola
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2916 N U St

2916 North U Street · (813) 321-0166
Location

2916 North U Street, West Pensacola, FL 32505
Pinecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2916 N U St · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has central heat and air, a fenced in back yard and front and back deck great for entertaining! The home has brand new laminate vinyl plank flooring through except for the bathroom it has brand new tile! The kitchen has a brand new gas stove, white top load fridge and white dishwasher! Right off of the kitchen you have a utility closet with washer and dryer hookups for a side by side washer and dryer. Less than 10 minutes away from downtown Pensacola, with plenty of shopping and restaurants close by. Contact us for more information today!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

(RLNE5203030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 N U St have any available units?
2916 N U St has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2916 N U St have?
Some of 2916 N U St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 N U St currently offering any rent specials?
2916 N U St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 N U St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 N U St is pet friendly.
Does 2916 N U St offer parking?
No, 2916 N U St does not offer parking.
Does 2916 N U St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2916 N U St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 N U St have a pool?
No, 2916 N U St does not have a pool.
Does 2916 N U St have accessible units?
No, 2916 N U St does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 N U St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 N U St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 N U St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2916 N U St has units with air conditioning.
