2916 N U St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has central heat and air, a fenced in back yard and front and back deck great for entertaining! The home has brand new laminate vinyl plank flooring through except for the bathroom it has brand new tile! The kitchen has a brand new gas stove, white top load fridge and white dishwasher! Right off of the kitchen you have a utility closet with washer and dryer hookups for a side by side washer and dryer. Less than 10 minutes away from downtown Pensacola, with plenty of shopping and restaurants close by. Contact us for more information today!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



(RLNE5203030)