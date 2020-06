Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Come check out this large 3BD/2BA in Pensacola! This house spans an impressive 1,824 sq feet and features a large living room and kitchen with new appliances and gas hot water heater. Inside you'll find a very large laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. The backyard is fully fenced in and comes with two outside storage buildings. The home features a large carport with plenty of parking. Call today to schedule showing!