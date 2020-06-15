All apartments in West Pensacola
103 New York Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

103 New York Dr

103 New York Drive · (813) 321-0166
Location

103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL 32505
Oakcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 New York Dr · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

Palm Island Realty
850-807-4122

(RLNE4040063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 New York Dr have any available units?
103 New York Dr has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 103 New York Dr currently offering any rent specials?
103 New York Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 New York Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 New York Dr is pet friendly.
Does 103 New York Dr offer parking?
No, 103 New York Dr does not offer parking.
Does 103 New York Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 New York Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 New York Dr have a pool?
No, 103 New York Dr does not have a pool.
Does 103 New York Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 103 New York Dr has accessible units.
Does 103 New York Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 New York Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 New York Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 New York Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
