1 bedroom apartments
187 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Little River, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Little River
1 Unit Available
2929 NW 88th St
2929 Northwest 88th Street, West Little River, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
Newly remodeled Studio + Kitchen. The property has it's own back yard. All expenses included to the price. THIS IS A STUDIO UNIT WITH A SEPARATE KITCHEN, THERE IS NO LIVING ROOM
Results within 1 mile of West Little River
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
7638 n miami avenue
7638 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Legal 8-Plex in Little River, This is an 8 unit building that is comprised of two separate buildings. All 1 bedroom 1 bath all fully rehabbed and rent ready iP
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
70 NW 77th St
70 Northwest 77th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
GREAT 1/1 FOR RENT. CERAMIC FLOORS. LAUNDRY ONSITE. fenced building . SECURE! INMEDIAT APPROVAL!
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
7731 NW 2nd Ave - 2
7731 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND SECURITY DEPOSIT! ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT! NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM offering stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, and polished terrazzo floor through out.
Results within 5 miles of West Little River
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Miami Central Business District
68 Units Available
X Miami
230 NE 4th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
496 sqft
Convenient to Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Dade College and Bayside Marketplace, this beautiful community offers a large gym, coworking lab, pool deck and cocktail lounge. Apartments include in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and high-speed internet access.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Edgewater
25 Units Available
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,996
723 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! blu27 boasts a brilliant location in Miami's coveted Edgewater neighborhood which sits nestled between I-395 and I-195 making commuting a breeze.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Little Havana
Contact for Availability
LaVida Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami
6600 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
765 sqft
Important: our temporary leasing office until March 2019 is located at 777 NW 72nd Avenue Suite 1081, Miami, FL 33126 – DoubleTree Airport Miami Merchandise Mart – ½ mile west of the property on NW 7th Street.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wynwood
65 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,891
736 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Sans Souci Estates
5 Units Available
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
Edgewater
37 Units Available
Bay Parc
1756 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
798 sqft
This community has a beautiful view of Pace Park and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Apartments include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, sauna, pool, clubhouse and valet service.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
Wynwood
72 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
774 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
Flagami
1 Unit Available
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
706 sqft
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
Allapattah
14 Units Available
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
774 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
Upper East Side
18 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
10 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
656 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Flagami
118 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,734
631 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
751 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Biscayne Gardens
13 Units Available
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Upper East Side
95 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,920
749 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Wynwood
20 Units Available
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
737 sqft
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
