179 Apartments for rent in West Lealman, FL with garages

West Lealman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

5780 61ST STREET N
5780 61st Street North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
For rent fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in ST PETERSBURG . This home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, large master with ensuite bath.
Results within 1 mile of West Lealman

5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,510
1743 sqft
Price Reduction! Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly

Jungle Terrace
8327 37TH AVENUE N
8327 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1766 sqft
This Jungle Terrace property has direct access to Abercrombie Park via a private walk. The backyard oasis is the perfect spot for entertaining. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are an added bonus.

Jungle Terrace
3498 68TH STREET N
3498 68th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
968 sqft
New Listing! Beautiful Tyrone area 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Brand new flooring and appliances have been installed. This unfurnished home features an open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of West Lealman
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,017
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,269
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,856
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1230 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,540
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1453 sqft
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom

551 52nd Ter N
551 52nd Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1885 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 THRU JANUARY 2021! Beautifully FULLY FURNISHED townhome is located in newly built gated community of Colonnade. This 3 bedroom, 2.

Isle Of Capri
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N
275 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace.

Central Oak Park
4632 7TH AVENUE N
4632 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
For rent welcome to this cozy, 3 bedrooms 2 baths home with a pool located in one of Saint Petersburg's most desirable neighborhoods . This charming home is just minutes away from world renowned beaches, shopping & downtown Saint Petersburg.

8465 60TH STREET N
8465 60th Street, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
3/2 Rental in the heart of Pinellas Park, close to area shopping, schools and park Fenced in Back Yard

Bardmoor South
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT
8061 Cypress Gardens Court, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room.

5197 6th St N
5197 6th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1480 sqft
AMAZING VIEWS...IN BAY BREEZE COVE! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS A MUST SEE!!! TILE IN LIVING AREAS & CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR.

Historic Kenwood
2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N
2721 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1746 sqft
Don’t Miss this Chance to Live in Popular Historic Kenwood!! This Wonderful Craftsman Bungalow-Style Home Boasts Gleaming Heart Pine Wood Floors, Large Living/Dining Room Combination, Huge Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Master Bedroom, Fenced Yard and

114 16th St N 0
114 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,490
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like a Studio STAR in Downtown St. Pete - Property Id: 250812 Dream luxury rental coming available mid APRIL in Downtown St Pete/Kenwood area. Prices based on floor. Rooftop sky lounge and pool.

Allendale Terrace
711 39th Ave N
711 39th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
954 sqft
Charming Home In Allendale Terrace - Welcome Home! Located in Allendale Terrace on a tree-lined brick street this 2 bedroom home is full of charm and character! There are beautiful hardwood floors, an updated bath and a new modern eat-in-kitchen
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in West Lealman, FL

West Lealman apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

