Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:06 PM

248 Apartments for rent in Watergate, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Watergate offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike rid...

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
11818 Bay Pl
11818 North Bay Place, Watergate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1056 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH MOBILE HOME, LARGE CONNER LOT LOCATED IN WEST BOCA RATON. New paint, ready move in. Laundry room. Washer, dryer. Tenant pay all utilities. Great school district. CORNER PRIVATE LOT. NO HOA approval need.... Easy to show
Results within 1 mile of Watergate
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
32 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
22710 SW 65th Cir
22710 Southwest 65th Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2107 sqft
This is a wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private pool and fenced in yard. There is no HOA!

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9430 Boca Cove Circle
9430 Boca Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
600 sqft
BOCA COVE IS A GATED COMMUNITY, beautiful 1/1 full bath condo, new appliances, freshly painted, tiles throughout the apartment, first floor, corner unit, lots of storage WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. INCLUDE WATER, SEWER, TRASH, BASIC CABLE.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9466 S Boca Cove Cir
9466 Boca Cove Cir, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Beautifully and fully renovated corner unit 2/2 apartment in a great location in west Boca. A Rated Schools. Near the turnpike and sawgrass expressway as well as shops and stores. Brand new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9835 Three Lakes Cir
9835 Three Lakes Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
972 sqft
Best Deal in Boca! Updated 3 bed 2 bath condo on first floor with canal view. Washer and dryer in unit. Close to A rated schools, shopping, dining, and houses of worship. All ages welcome. Easy to show, vacant on lockbox

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10075 Umberland Place
10075 Umberland Place, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2504 sqft
You will want to Live Here! Spectacular Family Home in a Beautiful 24 hr. Man Gated Community. All A-Rated Schools. Marble, Wood & Tile Flooring throughout, NO CARPET.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9431 Boca Cove Circle
9431 Boca Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
900 sqft
2 bedrooms 2 bath in gated community of Boca Cove. Washer/Dryer inside unit. Stainless steel appliances, wood flooring. Minutes to beach, shopping, dining, and major highways. Per Association 680 min credit score, $45,000 min household income.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7375 NW 61st Ter
7375 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Huge Townhome with 1 car garage in Desirable Parkland Terraces on the water featuring 3 Bedrooms & 2 1/2 Bathrooms "Master Downstairs" and roomy loft with large walk in closet for added storage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9273 SW 8th Street
9273 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
997 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9273 SW 8th Street in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9440 SW 8th Street
9440 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Updated,1 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom Condo Located on the 1st floor with garden view.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6155 NW 77th Place
6155 Northwest 77th Place, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1892 sqft
BEST Parkland Rental! Roof & AC replacement less than one year.

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9370 SW 8th Street
9370 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
979 sqft
Great unit, 2/2, Remodeled, Newer Kitchen, Newer Appliances, Tile Floors Throughout unit, Washer& Dryer. Screened porch with view of the golf course. The community is well maintained and features golf course views, community pool, tennis court.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10045 Country Brook Road
10045 Country Brook Road, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,825
2336 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful 2 story 4 bed 2.5 bath, great family neighborhood, pool, tennis, basketball, softball, picnic area, prime school district, large family room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
22615 SW 66th Avenue
22615 Southwest 66th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22615 SW 66th Avenue in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
10205 Serene Meadow Drive N
10205 Serene Meadow Drive North, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2046 sqft
Remodeled 4 bed 2.1 bath 2 car garage. NOTE: The 4th bedroom has been converted into a loft area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
7525 NW 61ST TER.
7525 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
UNIQUELY UPGRADED 3-BEDROOM UNIT WITH ATTACHED 1-CAR GARAGE. 100% FLOOR COVERAGE WITH GORGEOUS, LARGE (16"x 32") WHITE, PORCELAIN PLANK TILE.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
22311 SW 57th Circle
22311 Southwest 57th Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
RENOVATED 3 BED 2 BATH VILLA IN WEST BOCA RATON. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT WITH LAMINATE WOOD IN MASTER BEDROOM. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN BRIGHT LAUNDRY ROOM. MASTER BR WITH LARGE WALK-IN-CLOSET. AND LIVING ROOM HAS A LARGE SCREENED PATIO.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9466 Boca Cove Circle
9466 Boca Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
AMAZING 2/2 in a great community! This BEAUTIFULLY remodeled condo is in AAA Rated school zone and gives you the opportunity to support your kids in their education! Community pool, gym, tennis courts, recreational center and more! 680 Credit

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9937 Three Lakes Circle
9937 Three Lakes Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
972 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1ST FLOOR CORNER UNIT!!! INCLUDES WATER AND CABLE!!! THIS UNIT HAS TILE THRU-OUT EASY TO KEEP CLEAN!!! BEAUTIFUL REMODELED KITCHEN! WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! THIS BEAUTY HAS ACCORDION SHUTTERS ALL THE WAY AROUND NICE AND SECURE!

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9233 SW 8th Street
9233 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
979 sqft
Newly remodeled 2/2 in the great community of Boca Dunes. New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Floors with a Washer and Dryer in the unit. Be first to enjoy this freshly redone unit Beautiful Boca Raton.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9235 SW 8th Street
9235 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
979 sqft
Beautifully updated and freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath top floor condo overlooking the golf course in highly sought after all ages community the Isle of Boca Dunes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
22785 SW 66th Avenue
22785 Southwest 66th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
874 sqft
GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO ALL SHOPING CENTERS AND SCHOOLS AND TURNPKE-SAWGRASS EXIT

1 of 26

Last updated April 10 at 02:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City at Boca Raton
11170 Malayan Street
11170 Malayan Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1356 sqft
NO Showings Until Further Notice. Real Nice Palmetto Pines Home. Home Features 4 Bedroom Stacked. Home has been renovated. Laminate floors in Bedrooms. The pool is screened and is resort like style. Fenced yard. Close to schools and shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Watergate, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Watergate offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Watergate. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Watergate can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

