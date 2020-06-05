9726 BROOKSTONE WAY

Amenities

Lovely brick home coming available this July! This 3BD/2BA features an open floor plan, high ceilings and neutral tones throughout. As you enter this home, you'll find a formal dining room that opens up to a fully equipped kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and island for an additional storage and workspace. The living room is centered around sliding back door that open up to a cozy covered patio. The master suite features a dual vanity with granite countertops, a separate shower, deep soaking tub, and a large walk in closet. For your connivence, there is a full size laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Added bonus - ADT security system is included in the monthly rent!Perfectly located in West Pensacola, you'll be close to our beautiful local beaches, Pensacola NAS, and great local eats! Call today to schedule your showing! Please note, a 24 hour notice needed for showings!