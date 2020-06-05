All apartments in Warrington
9726 BROOKSTONE WAY
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:29 AM

9726 BROOKSTONE WAY

9726 Brookstone Way · (850) 776-5971
Location

9726 Brookstone Way, Warrington, FL 32506

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1717 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely brick home coming available this July! This 3BD/2BA features an open floor plan, high ceilings and neutral tones throughout. As you enter this home, you'll find a formal dining room that opens up to a fully equipped kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and island for an additional storage and workspace. The living room is centered around sliding back door that open up to a cozy covered patio. The master suite features a dual vanity with granite countertops, a separate shower, deep soaking tub, and a large walk in closet. For your connivence, there is a full size laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Added bonus - ADT security system is included in the monthly rent!Perfectly located in West Pensacola, you'll be close to our beautiful local beaches, Pensacola NAS, and great local eats! Call today to schedule your showing! Please note, a 24 hour notice needed for showings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY have any available units?
9726 BROOKSTONE WAY has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY have?
Some of 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9726 BROOKSTONE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warrington.
Does 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY does offer parking.
Does 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY have a pool?
No, 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9726 BROOKSTONE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
