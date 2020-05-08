2728 KEPLER AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Custom home in West Pensacola with WATER VIEWS - Yard Maintenance included in the rent! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Great Room has high ceilings, Stone wall with Gas Fireplace and Built-In Bookshelves ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Kitchen has Double Wall Oven, Gas Range, Custom tiled backsplash with map of Pensacola, Fully Equipped and ample Cabinetry ~ Breakfast Bar and second Dining Room ~ Office / Wet bar could also be a Bedroom ~ 2nd Guest Bedroom with Custom Feature Wall ~ Master Bedroom / Bathroom with Double Vanity, Garden Tub and Custom Tiled Shower plus His and Hers Walk In Closets ~ Mother-In-Law Suite has separate living Space with access to Private Courtyard ~ Bonus Room above Garage partially furnished and with it's own AC ~ Laundry Room comes with Washer and Dryer (as-is) ***Covered Back Porch ~ Open courtyard ~ Double Garage plus parking space for your boat or RV! *** Desirable location, top schools; about 5 min NAS/Corry Station & 10 to Perdido Key Beaches **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!