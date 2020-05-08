All apartments in Warrington
Find more places like 2728 KEPLER AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warrington, FL
/
2728 KEPLER AVE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:24 PM

2728 KEPLER AVE

2728 Kepler Avenue · (850) 456-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Warrington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2728 Kepler Avenue, Warrington, FL 32507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Custom home in West Pensacola with WATER VIEWS - Yard Maintenance included in the rent! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Great Room has high ceilings, Stone wall with Gas Fireplace and Built-In Bookshelves ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Kitchen has Double Wall Oven, Gas Range, Custom tiled backsplash with map of Pensacola, Fully Equipped and ample Cabinetry ~ Breakfast Bar and second Dining Room ~ Office / Wet bar could also be a Bedroom ~ 2nd Guest Bedroom with Custom Feature Wall ~ Master Bedroom / Bathroom with Double Vanity, Garden Tub and Custom Tiled Shower plus His and Hers Walk In Closets ~ Mother-In-Law Suite has separate living Space with access to Private Courtyard ~ Bonus Room above Garage partially furnished and with it's own AC ~ Laundry Room comes with Washer and Dryer (as-is) ***Covered Back Porch ~ Open courtyard ~ Double Garage plus parking space for your boat or RV! *** Desirable location, top schools; about 5 min NAS/Corry Station & 10 to Perdido Key Beaches **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 KEPLER AVE have any available units?
2728 KEPLER AVE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2728 KEPLER AVE have?
Some of 2728 KEPLER AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 KEPLER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2728 KEPLER AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 KEPLER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2728 KEPLER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warrington.
Does 2728 KEPLER AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2728 KEPLER AVE does offer parking.
Does 2728 KEPLER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728 KEPLER AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 KEPLER AVE have a pool?
No, 2728 KEPLER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2728 KEPLER AVE have accessible units?
No, 2728 KEPLER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 KEPLER AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 KEPLER AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 KEPLER AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2728 KEPLER AVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2728 KEPLER AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Warrington 1 BedroomsWarrington 2 Bedrooms
Warrington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWarrington 3 Bedrooms
Warrington Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity