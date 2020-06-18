All apartments in Warrington
2108 LEDBETTER LN

2108 Ledbetter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Ledbetter Ln, Warrington, FL 32507

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Super cute 3/2 single-family home nestled in the Camshire Meadows subdivision off Gulf Beach Highway. This property was built in 2012 and is like new! It offers driveway parking with an adorable front porch. The living room is open to the eat-in kitchen which offers lots of storage and plenty of space for your dining table. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove and dishwasher to be installed. Indoor laundry area located off the kitchen. Large guest bathroom! This property is all electric with central HVAC. The yard is partially fenced and the owner will accept smaller pets upon approval with a $250 non-refundable pet fee (no aggressive breeds considered). This property is occupied and will be ready for move-in on July 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 LEDBETTER LN have any available units?
2108 LEDBETTER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warrington, FL.
What amenities does 2108 LEDBETTER LN have?
Some of 2108 LEDBETTER LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 LEDBETTER LN currently offering any rent specials?
2108 LEDBETTER LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 LEDBETTER LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 LEDBETTER LN is pet friendly.
Does 2108 LEDBETTER LN offer parking?
Yes, 2108 LEDBETTER LN does offer parking.
Does 2108 LEDBETTER LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 LEDBETTER LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 LEDBETTER LN have a pool?
No, 2108 LEDBETTER LN does not have a pool.
Does 2108 LEDBETTER LN have accessible units?
No, 2108 LEDBETTER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 LEDBETTER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 LEDBETTER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 LEDBETTER LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2108 LEDBETTER LN has units with air conditioning.
