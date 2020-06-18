2108 LEDBETTER LN

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Super cute 3/2 single-family home nestled in the Camshire Meadows subdivision off Gulf Beach Highway. This property was built in 2012 and is like new! It offers driveway parking with an adorable front porch. The living room is open to the eat-in kitchen which offers lots of storage and plenty of space for your dining table. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove and dishwasher to be installed. Indoor laundry area located off the kitchen. Large guest bathroom! This property is all electric with central HVAC. The yard is partially fenced and the owner will accept smaller pets upon approval with a $250 non-refundable pet fee (no aggressive breeds considered). This property is occupied and will be ready for move-in on July 14, 2020!