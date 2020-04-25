209 DONALD DR

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located conveniently close to Pensacola Bay. This home features beautiful wood flooring throughout. The all white appliances in the kitchen blend perfectly with the white cabinets and dark counter tops. The large fenced in backyard is perfect for those with children or pets who love to play outside. There is even a storage room connected to the house perfect for your outdoor items. Come take a look at this beauty before it's gone! Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets) Rental Requirements: Income must be 3 times the rent amount No Evictions No landlord collections No utility collections No Aggressive Breed Dogs If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required. If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial. Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions ("Guidance"). Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.