Warrington, FL
209 DONALD DR
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:08 AM

209 DONALD DR

209 Donald Drive · (850) 400-0064
Location

209 Donald Drive, Warrington, FL 32507
Wedgewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located conveniently close to Pensacola Bay. This home features beautiful wood flooring throughout. The all white appliances in the kitchen blend perfectly with the white cabinets and dark counter tops. The large fenced in backyard is perfect for those with children or pets who love to play outside. There is even a storage room connected to the house perfect for your outdoor items. Come take a look at this beauty before it's gone! Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets) Rental Requirements: Income must be 3 times the rent amount No Evictions No landlord collections No utility collections No Aggressive Breed Dogs If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required. If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial. Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions ("Guidance"). Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 DONALD DR have any available units?
209 DONALD DR has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 209 DONALD DR currently offering any rent specials?
209 DONALD DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 DONALD DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 DONALD DR is pet friendly.
Does 209 DONALD DR offer parking?
No, 209 DONALD DR does not offer parking.
Does 209 DONALD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 DONALD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 DONALD DR have a pool?
No, 209 DONALD DR does not have a pool.
Does 209 DONALD DR have accessible units?
Yes, 209 DONALD DR has accessible units.
Does 209 DONALD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 DONALD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 DONALD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 DONALD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
