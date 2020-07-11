All apartments in Warrington
Home
/
Warrington, FL
/
13 COUSINEAU RD
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

13 COUSINEAU RD

13 Cousineau Road · No Longer Available
Location

13 Cousineau Road, Warrington, FL 32507
Navy Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, plus Large Bonus Room, Cottage in Navy Point. Refinished wood floors in Living Room, Dining Room, Hall, and both Bedrooms. Carpet in 30x9 bonus room with knotty pine walls, wood ceiling, and built in cabinets. There is a one car carport, and the washer/dryer connections are in the laundry room off the carport. This home is complete with a white picket fence in the front yard and chain link fence in the back yard. LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM NAS, , AND ONLY 2 BLOCKS FROM THE WATER! This home is within walking distance to Bayou Grande, the 2.5 mile walking trail, and park. Navy Point is a great community which was built around Bayou Grande, with public boat ramp, playground area, beach area, and 2.5 mile walking trail along the Bayou coastline. Navy Point is a great community for everyone. Hurry this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 COUSINEAU RD have any available units?
13 COUSINEAU RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warrington, FL.
What amenities does 13 COUSINEAU RD have?
Some of 13 COUSINEAU RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 COUSINEAU RD currently offering any rent specials?
13 COUSINEAU RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 COUSINEAU RD pet-friendly?
No, 13 COUSINEAU RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warrington.
Does 13 COUSINEAU RD offer parking?
Yes, 13 COUSINEAU RD offers parking.
Does 13 COUSINEAU RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 COUSINEAU RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 COUSINEAU RD have a pool?
No, 13 COUSINEAU RD does not have a pool.
Does 13 COUSINEAU RD have accessible units?
No, 13 COUSINEAU RD does not have accessible units.
Does 13 COUSINEAU RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 COUSINEAU RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 COUSINEAU RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 COUSINEAU RD does not have units with air conditioning.
