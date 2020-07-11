13 COUSINEAU RD

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, plus Large Bonus Room, Cottage in Navy Point. Refinished wood floors in Living Room, Dining Room, Hall, and both Bedrooms. Carpet in 30x9 bonus room with knotty pine walls, wood ceiling, and built in cabinets. There is a one car carport, and the washer/dryer connections are in the laundry room off the carport. This home is complete with a white picket fence in the front yard and chain link fence in the back yard. LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM NAS, , AND ONLY 2 BLOCKS FROM THE WATER! This home is within walking distance to Bayou Grande, the 2.5 mile walking trail, and park. Navy Point is a great community which was built around Bayou Grande, with public boat ramp, playground area, beach area, and 2.5 mile walking trail along the Bayou coastline. Navy Point is a great community for everyone. Hurry this home will not last long!