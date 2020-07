Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath with large bonus room for rent in Pensacola. This property is currently being worked on and once complete will feature newly restored hardwood floors, tile in bonus room, kitchen, and bath, fresh paint, new appliances, new fixtures and more. Large fenced in back yard. Indoor laundry. Schedule a viewing today, this one won't last long!