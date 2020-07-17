All apartments in Walton County
Find more places like 118 N Sand Palm Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walton County, FL
/
118 N Sand Palm Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:36 PM

118 N Sand Palm Road

118 N Sand Palm Rd · (850) 865-9070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

118 N Sand Palm Rd, Walton County, FL 32439

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit #92- Vista · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Quality & Affordable in South Walton only minutes to the white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast! Up to $5000 towards closing costs and pre-paids from the Seller - BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSES in Freeport, Florida built by a luxury builder in South Walton. This Vista Floor plan is 3BR / 2.5 BA with 1336 sq.ft. and an open floor plan will have luxury finishes including QUARZ Countertops throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Choose from Upgrades for LVP throughout, backsplash, and/or a Screened Porch. Come see these today, as they are going fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 N Sand Palm Road have any available units?
118 N Sand Palm Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 N Sand Palm Road have?
Some of 118 N Sand Palm Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 N Sand Palm Road currently offering any rent specials?
118 N Sand Palm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 N Sand Palm Road pet-friendly?
No, 118 N Sand Palm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 118 N Sand Palm Road offer parking?
No, 118 N Sand Palm Road does not offer parking.
Does 118 N Sand Palm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 N Sand Palm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 N Sand Palm Road have a pool?
No, 118 N Sand Palm Road does not have a pool.
Does 118 N Sand Palm Road have accessible units?
No, 118 N Sand Palm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 118 N Sand Palm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 N Sand Palm Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 N Sand Palm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 N Sand Palm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 118 N Sand Palm Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd
Walton County, FL 32459
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E
Freeport, FL 32439
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331
Freeport, FL 32459
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir
Miramar Beach, FL 32459
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane
Laguna Beach, FL 32461
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop
Walton County, FL 32459

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dothan, ALPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLFort Walton Beach, FLCallaway, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLOzark, ALValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLWright, FL
Lower Grand Lagoon, FLMilton, FLNiceville, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLSpringfield, FLDaleville, ALEnterprise, ALPace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity