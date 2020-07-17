118 N Sand Palm Road

Amenities

Quality & Affordable in South Walton only minutes to the white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast! Up to $5000 towards closing costs and pre-paids from the Seller - BRAND NEW TOWNHOUSES in Freeport, Florida built by a luxury builder in South Walton. This Vista Floor plan is 3BR / 2.5 BA with 1336 sq.ft. and an open floor plan will have luxury finishes including QUARZ Countertops throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Choose from Upgrades for LVP throughout, backsplash, and/or a Screened Porch. Come see these today, as they are going fast!