113 Red Maple Court

This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house, located in the desirable Driftwood Estates area is available for immediate occupancy.The open floor plan includes a loft area upstairs that can be used as bonus living space. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and seating for 4 at the counter. A half bath and the master bedroom finish out the first floor, while the master bath has a separate shower and a jetted tub. Along with the upstairs loft two bedrooms and a shared bath complete the second level. The entire house has fresh paint and landscaping, and the backyard is partially fenced and has a spacious patio. This home provides ample parking with a large driveway and a two car garage. There is a bonus refrigerator in the garages as well for added convenienc