Walton County, FL
113 Red Maple Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

113 Red Maple Court

113 Red Maple Court · (850) 221-3975
Location

113 Red Maple Court, Walton County, FL 32459

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,345

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2347 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house, located in the desirable Driftwood Estates area is available for immediate occupancy.The open floor plan includes a loft area upstairs that can be used as bonus living space. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and seating for 4 at the counter. A half bath and the master bedroom finish out the first floor, while the master bath has a separate shower and a jetted tub. Along with the upstairs loft two bedrooms and a shared bath complete the second level. The entire house has fresh paint and landscaping, and the backyard is partially fenced and has a spacious patio. This home provides ample parking with a large driveway and a two car garage. There is a bonus refrigerator in the garages as well for added convenienc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Red Maple Court have any available units?
113 Red Maple Court has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Red Maple Court have?
Some of 113 Red Maple Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Red Maple Court currently offering any rent specials?
113 Red Maple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Red Maple Court pet-friendly?
No, 113 Red Maple Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 113 Red Maple Court offer parking?
Yes, 113 Red Maple Court offers parking.
Does 113 Red Maple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Red Maple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Red Maple Court have a pool?
No, 113 Red Maple Court does not have a pool.
Does 113 Red Maple Court have accessible units?
No, 113 Red Maple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Red Maple Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Red Maple Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Red Maple Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Red Maple Court does not have units with air conditioning.
