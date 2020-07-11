6023 DUNRIDGE DR

Amenities

Custom Built luxury home in Gated Community of Stonechase in Pace off Quintette & Woodbine Rd. Constructed in 2010 with all the upgrades including Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, High Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, and more! This floor plan is built for entertaining with the kitchen open to great room and formal dining room. Hardwood floors are in the formal dining room & kitchen with porcelain tile in both Bathrooms. Custom Island kitchen features stainless steel appliances, double door pantry, breakfast bar, and gorgeous black onyx granite countertops. Split bedroom floor plan. Primary bedroom suite comes with a huge walk in closet and private bathroom ensuite with double vanities with granite countertops, garden tub, and separate shower. Indoor laundry washer and dryer included as-is. Nice sized, private, fenced in backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is currently occupied and will be available for move-in August 14, 2020.