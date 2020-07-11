All apartments in Wallace
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

6023 DUNRIDGE DR

6023 Dunridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6023 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Custom Built luxury home in Gated Community of Stonechase in Pace off Quintette & Woodbine Rd. Constructed in 2010 with all the upgrades including Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, High Ceilings, Recessed Lighting, and more! This floor plan is built for entertaining with the kitchen open to great room and formal dining room. Hardwood floors are in the formal dining room & kitchen with porcelain tile in both Bathrooms. Custom Island kitchen features stainless steel appliances, double door pantry, breakfast bar, and gorgeous black onyx granite countertops. Split bedroom floor plan. Primary bedroom suite comes with a huge walk in closet and private bathroom ensuite with double vanities with granite countertops, garden tub, and separate shower. Indoor laundry washer and dryer included as-is. Nice sized, private, fenced in backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Home is currently occupied and will be available for move-in August 14, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

