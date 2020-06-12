/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
98 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wabasso Beach, FL
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1850 E Sandpiper Rd
1850 East Sandpiper Road, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Season, Off Season weekly - FABULOUS TRI LEVEL BEACH HOUSE IN SUMMERPLACE PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS. Furn. Seasonal: $6,500 Furn. Offseason: $4,000 ALSO AVAILABLE WEEKLY (RLNE4519823)
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8755 Windy Oaks Court
8755 Windy Oak Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2100 sqft
Beautiful SeaOaks Home. Available Seasonally and Off Season. - Beautiful townhome in Sea Oaks. Decorator furnished. Oceanfront clubhouse with restaurant. Great tennis. Ocean to river community. Furn. Seasonal: $7,300 : Furn. Offseason: $4,000.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9535 E Maiden Court
9535 East Maiden Lane, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Old Orchid 3bd/3bth home, gorgeous and clean and located in gated community. Private pool and Community Pool. Unfurnished and ready for move in. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8804 S Sea Oaks Way
8804 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Enjoy this beautifully furnished Oceanfront 3 bed 3 bath that is perfectly setup for your vacation. Walk down your private steps to the Ocean, relax by one of the pools, or use the wrap around porch to enjoy the sunrise.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1785 N Orchid Island Circle
1785 North Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Expansive lanai for fresh air enjoyment. Fully furnished and ready to start your vacation. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1821 E Barefoot Place
1821 East Barefoot Place, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Bright, Renovated, Key West Style 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home available one house from the ocean. Season: 1 month $9000 per mth, 2 months $8000 per mth, 3 months $7000 pr mth . Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8705 Palm Tree Lane
8705 Palm Tree Ln, Wabasso Beach, FL
Beautiful 4/2.5 cottage sleeps 8 comfortably situated in private cul-de-sac. Just a quick walk to the beach and all the other great amenities of Sea Oaks. Also available weekly- $1,800. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8865 Orchid Island Circle
8865 West Orchid Island Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
Riverfront 3br with perfect sunsets. Master with garden tub and unobstructed view of the River. Renovated upgraded kitchen w/ butcher block island. Oversized waterfront expansive screened and fresh air lanai.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8817 Lakeside Circle
8817 Lakeside Circle, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This 3br/3.5ba cottage features a first floor Master Suite, updated kitchen with breakfast nook. Enjoy the perfect weather with a newly renovated pool, deck, and perfectly landscaped backyard.Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8785 Lakeside Boulevard
8785 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Spacious 3br/2ba, volume ceilings, & electric fireplace in the living room. Relax in the spacious master suite w/ walk-in closet & shower. 2nd & 3rd bedroom share bathroom with shower/tub combo. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.
Results within 1 mile of Wabasso Beach
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
550 N Sundance Trail
550 North Sundance Trail, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and charming 3/2.5 open floor plan with screened heated private pool. Vaulted ceilings with cooks kitchen and large island, gas cooktop and updated master bath. Great location to vacation. are approx/subj to error.
Results within 5 miles of Wabasso Beach
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14.
1825 Bridgepointe Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
1825 Bridgepointe Cir. #14. Available 08/05/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Spacious & fabulous, 3 bedroom 3.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1674 Victoria Circle
1674 Victoria Circle, Gifford, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Grand Harbor Victoria Island - Victoria Island home with community pool. (RLNE5198258)
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5538 40th Avenue
5538 40th Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
Elegant, sophisticated as any new construction. This beautiful 4BR/3BA home offers an elegant floor plan. Enjoy spacious rooms/open design w/lots of windows. Formal DR/LR & huge Family Room. Plantation shutters throughout the home. Impact windows.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5920 Ridge Lake Circle
5920 Ridge Lake Circle, Indian River County, FL
Ready now for an annual tenant. Large Lake Front Home in gated Lake at Sandridge. 6 Bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 3 Car Garage, Almost 3864 Sqft. Great Home for a large family and entertaining friends.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5558 51st Avenue
5558 51st Avenue, Winter Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Turnkey Rental for both off season and seasonal renting. Enjoy all that VeroLago has to offer in this gorgeous once Model Home. Great open floor plan with 3 BR, 2 BA with Lake views. Community offers Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Center and Gate Secured.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
901 S Fleming Street
901 South Fleming Street, Sebastian, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Lawn Care included! Located in prestigious Harbor Point Subdivision with Boats and Motor Homes allowed. Featuring 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5419 Barbados Square
5419 Barbados Square, Indian River County, FL
FURNISHED or unfurnished DiVosta CARLYLE for lease water view. First/Last/Security No Pets/No Smoking. Community requires a 7 month minimum on all leases.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6042 Scott Story Way
6042 Scott Story Way, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1749 sqft
Welcome to The Villas At Summerlake North! Beautiful, newly built CBS 3 BD/ 2 BA villa features a two bay garage, open floorplan, gourmet kitchen with solid maple 36'' alibaster colored cabinets, SS appliances, crown molding, tiled flooring in main
