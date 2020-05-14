All apartments in Vineyards
288 Perignon Place

288 Perignon Place · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

288 Perignon Place, Vineyards, FL 34119
Vineyards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Vineyards (2 Bed / 2 Bath / 1 Car Garage / Gated) Monthly Rate: $ 2,200 - Beautiful remodeled turnkey furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage Villa style unit with Large, screened lanai overlooks lush landscaping, just steps from the community pool. Skylights, marble floors, granite kitchen, designer furnishings are some of the few things that will make you feel like your staying in a 1st class hotel. Come and enjoy Naples in the award winning Vineyards community. Desirable gated Tra Vigne neighborhood walking distance to Shopping, Dining, a Medical Center and Vineyards 32 acre Community Park!

(RLNE4966582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Perignon Place have any available units?
288 Perignon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vineyards, FL.
What amenities does 288 Perignon Place have?
Some of 288 Perignon Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 Perignon Place currently offering any rent specials?
288 Perignon Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Perignon Place pet-friendly?
No, 288 Perignon Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vineyards.
Does 288 Perignon Place offer parking?
Yes, 288 Perignon Place does offer parking.
Does 288 Perignon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 Perignon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Perignon Place have a pool?
Yes, 288 Perignon Place has a pool.
Does 288 Perignon Place have accessible units?
No, 288 Perignon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Perignon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 288 Perignon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 288 Perignon Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 288 Perignon Place does not have units with air conditioning.
