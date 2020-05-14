288 Perignon Place

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Vineyards (2 Bed / 2 Bath / 1 Car Garage / Gated) Monthly Rate: $ 2,200 - Beautiful remodeled turnkey furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage Villa style unit with Large, screened lanai overlooks lush landscaping, just steps from the community pool. Skylights, marble floors, granite kitchen, designer furnishings are some of the few things that will make you feel like your staying in a 1st class hotel. Come and enjoy Naples in the award winning Vineyards community. Desirable gated Tra Vigne neighborhood walking distance to Shopping, Dining, a Medical Center and Vineyards 32 acre Community Park!



(RLNE4966582)