Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:18 AM
126 Furnished Apartments for rent in Verona Walk, FL
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
7450 EMILIA LN
7450 Emilia Lane, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1554 sqft
VERONA WALK Turnkey furnished 2 Bedroom 2 en suite Bath Capri Villa with Heated Pool, screened lanai and Lake view attached two car garage. Pet OK with approval.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
8627 Genova CT
8627 Genova Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1542 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, attached villa, with extended lanai, is waiting for you as your home away from home. Comfortably furnished, all you will need is your packed suitcase to begin your time here in paradise.
Results within 1 mile of Verona Walk
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for
1 of 19
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6972 Mauna Loa LN
6972 Mauna Loa Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1731 sqft
FURNISHED/TURN-KEY LELY RESORT ANNUAL RENTAL ON THE LAKE WITH POOL. MOVE-IN READY. This gorgeous home is available for immediate occupancy and comes completely furnished, Turn-Key from stem to stern.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8085 Celeste DR
8085 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1640 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained vacation rental is located in the highly sought after development, Lely Resort. This condo is located at the end of the building on the 2nd floor.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8845 Lely Island CIR
8845 Lely Island Circle, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
7761 sqft
Rented for Season 2021.. Beautiful Executive Home overlooking screened lanai with pool and jacuzzi, situated on the lake. Fully furnished, Turnkey
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8519 Chase Preserve DR
8519 Chase Preserve Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1827 sqft
BOOKED FOR 2021!! Lely Resort rental in Chase Preserve! Players Club Available! Charming attached villa with golf course views! Well maintained and Turnkey furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Verona Walk
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8019 Preakness CT
8019 Preakness Court, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This nicely furnished turnkey, three bedroom, two bath pool home is ready for you to enjoy immediately as a short term or seasonal rental.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3140 Kings Lake BLVD
3140 Kings Lake Boulevard, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This 2nd floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has been completely and newly furnished for your comfort. The Master Bedroom is furnished with a King Size bed, one guest bedroom is furnished with a full size bed, and the 3rd bedroom has a twin bed.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3195 Serena Lane #101
3195 Serena Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Fiddler creek 3/3 bath large furnished coach home, 3500/mo - By the year only, this fabulous Fiddlers Creek corner coach home sits in a quiet cul de sac at Serena overlooking water and palms.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8198 Valiant Drive
8198 Valiant Drive, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2500 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom 3 Bath*** MADISON PARK POOL HOME***FURNISHED SEASONAL OR ANNUAL RENTAL - CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J9K8eVyDwf8 Don't miss out on the gorgeous pool home in Madison park.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1466 Artesia Drive West
1466 Artesia Drive West, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2268 Piccadilly Ct
2268 Piccadilly Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1774 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ANNUAL RENTAL - DONT MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THIS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED PROPERTY YOUR NEW HOME! FIRST TIME AVAILABLE AS A RENTAL HOME, FULLY TURNKEY READY FOR MOVE-IN! Tastefully updated 2 bedrooms + Den / 3rd bedroom & 2-bathroom
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
6427 Pembroke Way
6427 Pembroke Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2333 sqft
***NEW LISTING IN THE ISLES***GORGEOUS 3 BED / 2.5 BATH***POOL HOME***2 CAR GARAGE*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=sBuj5BQArh2 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8475 Mallards Way
8475 Mallards Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,295
2097 sqft
** FIDDLER'S CREEK ** PRIVATE POOL ** FURNISHED ** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3685 Amberly Circle D-105
3685 Amberly Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1115 sqft
*** ROYAL WOOD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB *** *** SEASONAL* - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=r3nS6m3PSQw Located in desirable Royal Wood Golf and County Club.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5713 Lago Villagio Way
5713 Lago Villagio Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1899 sqft
** GLEN EAGLE POOL HOME - 2 BED + DEN / 2 BATH HOME - GOLF ** - Located in luxurious Lago Villaggio at Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club, this turnkey furnished former "model" home is move-in ready and includes a full Golf and Social membership.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8526 Pepper Tree Way
8526 Peppertree Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,595
2053 sqft
** FIDDLER'S CREEK** POOL HOME - 3 BED / 2 BATH - - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1160 Wildwood Lakes BLVD
1160 Wildwood Lakes Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
976 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished turnkey 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the 2nd floor overlooking the preserve. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD
1185 Wildwood Lakes Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
You'll fall in love with this spectacular condo completely furnished with a wonderful Lake view on the third floor with an amazing cathedral ceiling! It very Nice and clean, You'll have to come to see this beautiful resort-style pool and spa with a
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3635 Boca Ciega DR
3635 Boca Ciega Drive, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Beautiful remodeled turnkey condo in Lakewood (East Naples) just 7 minutes to 5th Ave South! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan with glassed lanai which currently serves as a den.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7804 Regal Heron CIR
7804 Regal Heron Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1202 sqft
Immaculate, modern, two bedroom/two bathroom condo on second floor with elevator, in the gated community of Blue Heron is being offered furnished and turn key! Blue Heron is approximately 8 miles to the Gulf of Mexico beaches and popular 5th Avenue.
