All apartments in Verona Walk
Find more places like 8627 Genova CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Verona Walk, FL
/
8627 Genova CT
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:56 PM

8627 Genova CT

8627 Genova Court · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Verona Walk
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8627 Genova Court, Verona Walk, FL 34114
Winding Cypress

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, attached villa, with extended lanai, is waiting for you as your home away from home. Comfortably furnished, all you will need is your packed suitcase to begin your time here in paradise. There is tile in all the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The 3rd bedroom is set up as a den with a desk and sleeper sofa, offering a great versatile room for either work or guests. Fashionable plantation shutters offer you privacy. The extended lanai gives you plenty of room to enjoy our sunny Florida days and cool, refreshing evenings. Located in the amenities filled community of Verona Walk, you will want for nothing in the way of activities. From a huge fitness center, a gigantic community pool, an onsite restaurant, plus a creative activities’ director, you can spend your days running from one fun thing to another. There is so much to do in Verona Walk, that rentals are obliged to a 4-month minimum. Available for a 2021 seasonal rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8627 Genova CT have any available units?
8627 Genova CT has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8627 Genova CT have?
Some of 8627 Genova CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8627 Genova CT currently offering any rent specials?
8627 Genova CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8627 Genova CT pet-friendly?
No, 8627 Genova CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Verona Walk.
Does 8627 Genova CT offer parking?
No, 8627 Genova CT does not offer parking.
Does 8627 Genova CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8627 Genova CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8627 Genova CT have a pool?
Yes, 8627 Genova CT has a pool.
Does 8627 Genova CT have accessible units?
No, 8627 Genova CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8627 Genova CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8627 Genova CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8627 Genova CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8627 Genova CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8627 Genova CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Verona Walk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVerona Walk Apartments with Balcony
Verona Walk Apartments with PoolVerona Walk Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Verona Walk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity