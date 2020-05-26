8627 Genova CT

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, attached villa, with extended lanai, is waiting for you as your home away from home. Comfortably furnished, all you will need is your packed suitcase to begin your time here in paradise. There is tile in all the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The 3rd bedroom is set up as a den with a desk and sleeper sofa, offering a great versatile room for either work or guests. Fashionable plantation shutters offer you privacy. The extended lanai gives you plenty of room to enjoy our sunny Florida days and cool, refreshing evenings. Located in the amenities filled community of Verona Walk, you will want for nothing in the way of activities. From a huge fitness center, a gigantic community pool, an onsite restaurant, plus a creative activities’ director, you can spend your days running from one fun thing to another. There is so much to do in Verona Walk, that rentals are obliged to a 4-month minimum. Available for a 2021 seasonal rental.