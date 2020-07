Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils internet access refrigerator

All Inclusive studio efficiency - Property Id: 155374



All Inclusive Studio Efficiency with Kitchenette area

Cable & WIFI Included

1 Bedroom one Bath cozy studio room with a private entrance on the side of the house with a private bathroom and a mini kitchenete area.

Enjoy the tropical surrounding while sitting in the park across the street. The yard can be used with permission only and there should be no smoking on the premises.

Access to a public boat ramp into the Caloosa Hatchee River just walking distance down the street. Location Near everything including Rt. 80, 75 US 4. Just 10 nmin to downtow-n Ft. Myers where all the action is at.

Rental Approved only after passing a background check.

Request first, last and securituy of $2,400 with the first months rent of $850 and any non-refundable pet deposit once approved.

Please contact landlord directly by phone. 239-728-4855

Background check & Application Process -NO FEES

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/155374

