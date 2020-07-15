Apartment List
FL
three oaks
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM

201 Apartments for rent in Three Oaks, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
9683 Roundstone Circle
9683 Roundstone Circle, Three Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1707 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Fort Myers, den convertible to fourth bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Three Oaks
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
$
23 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,184
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 2 at 06:06 PM
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9701 Foxhall WAY
9701 Foxhall Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1765 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE GATED ROOKERY POINT COMMUNITY HEATHERSTONE SUBDIVISION RIGHT IN THE HEART OF ESTERO.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
10731 Mirasol Dr 405
10731 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out on this fully furnished gem! Enjoy the conveniences of a Turnkey property in a perfect location overlooking the Miromar Lakes 700+ acre lake.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3348 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020 for $4,000 and January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 for $6,500. This shows just like a model home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
10750 Vivaldi Court - 1, #302
10750 Vivaldi Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2698 sqft
Your slice of paradise awaits you in this exquisite condo with one of the most serene and tranquil views in the #1 Award Winning Community of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. Views from one every room and overlooks the Vivaldi'a private pool.

1 of 19

Last updated May 27 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
10733 Mirasol DR
10733 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2215 sqft
Best Location. Available for Annual for only $4000 monthly, October, November, December and January 2020 for only $6000.00 Available February and March ........... If You want to rent a week or 2 is available too .....

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
10723 Mirasol Dr., # 310
10723 Mirasol Drive, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2224 sqft
Beautiful Turnkey / Fully Furnished third floor Mirasol condo is in the #1 Community in the United States, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. With over 2,200 sq ft of living space in this modern beachfront condo with two balconies for your enjoyment.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19680 Marino Lake CIR
19680 Marino Lake Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2547 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a private elevator to your unit with a private 2 car garage. This condo features a gorgeous eat-in kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar, and granite counter tops.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10221 Bellavista CIR
10221 Bellavista Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1915 sqft
Vacation in paradise in this beautiful waterfront coach home boasting 3 bedrooms plus a den, 2 full baths, an open floor plan, 2 car garage, and a screened in lanai that overlooks the picturesque lake.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10510 Marino Pointe DR
10510 Marino Pointe Drive, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2686 sqft
Beautiful Second Floor 4 Bedroom Unit fully Furnished with an Elevator in San Marino a Sub Division Of Miromar Lakes.The second floor Screened in Balcony has a beautiful view of the Golf Course.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10460 Via Balestri DR
10460 Via Balestri Drive, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3114 sqft
Vacation in Luxury! This custom built pool home offers you 3,114 sq ft under air and 5,949 in total living space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17952 Modena RD
17952 Modena Road, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2410 sqft
Completed updated single family home available for seasonal rental. Featuring 3 bedrooms +den and loft. Miromar Lakes offers a stunning Clubhouse, the Blue Water Beach Grill, a 10,000 sq. ft.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10060 Valiant CT
10060 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1548 sqft
Beautiful and well appointed 1st floor coach home with brand new furniture, custom paint, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, screened lanai with water view and your own Golf Cart to enjoy during your stay!! Enjoy this perfectly situated home located within

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
19172 Murcott DR E
19172 Murcott Drive East, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1105 sqft
AVAILABLE DAILY, WEEKLY, MONTHLY. Renovated house close to everything! Beach, shopping, outlets, Florida Gulf Coast University, SW Florida International Airport. Hot tub and pool table in private screened porch.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10364 Porto Romano DR
10364 Porto Romano Drive, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2373 sqft
This lovely single family home in Porto Romano in #1 community in the USA is available for a seasonal rental 2017. Featuring 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and 2 half baths outdoor grill, pool and spa. Its not to late to get out of the cool this winter.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9801 Foxhall WAY
9801 Foxhall Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1790 sqft
Beautiful and spacious floor plan unit in the desirable community of Rookery Pointe! Freshly painted, tile flooring on first floor, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, ceiling crown molding, truly immaculate! Just a short walk to the

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9224 Shaddock RD E
9224 Shaddock Road East, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Corner House located at the beautiful area of SAN CARLOS PARK. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including a Mother in Law Suite. All appliances and countertop backsplash in kitchen. Tiles and Laminate flooring.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10080 Valiant CT
10080 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1654 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10080 Valiant CT in Lee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Three Oaks
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Face mask required. Schedule your visit today!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
46 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,330
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
37 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,086
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,254
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Three Oaks, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Three Oaks renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

