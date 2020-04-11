All apartments in The Villages
Last updated April 11 2020 at 8:39 PM

2154 Estevez Dr

2154 Estevez Drive · (352) 314-2668
Location

2154 Estevez Drive, The Villages, FL 32159

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Patio Villa in Vera Cruz. Perfect Location Minutes to Spanish Springs Town Square (1.75 miles). Within walking distance to El Santiago Village Recreation Center(.6 miles)
Fully Furnished.
Available Long term rental only 6 months or more.

*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC
*Seeking high quality, long term resident.
*Visit GunnPropertyServices.com for online application and qualifications
*For further details pictures and video visit GunnPropertyServices.com
*Call our automated scheduling line 24 hrs a day to schedule a showing 352-559-9005

*Bright and open floor plan
*Energy Efficient Appliances
*Energy Efficient Windows
*Washer and Dryer in Home
*Fully Furnished
*Looking for Long Term Resident, 6 Months or longer

*Available for Move in April 10, 2020

*One small pet under 25 Lbs ok with Refundable Deposit
*Breed Restrictions do Apply

*Duke Energy for Electric
*Lawn Care and Water Included in Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

