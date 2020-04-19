All apartments in The Villages
Find more places like 2121 BARBOSA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Villages, FL
/
2121 BARBOSA COURT
Last updated April 19 2020 at 1:06 AM

2121 BARBOSA COURT

2121 Barbarosa Court · (352) 602-0520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
The Villages
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2121 Barbarosa Court, The Villages, FL 32159

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PERFECT WINTER RETREAT IN THE VILLAGES! This BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath "Whispering Pine" features a Den and comes completely "Turn Key" Furnished! AVAILABLE January, February and March of 2021. This Whispering Pine Designer Home is nestled in the Village of Santo Domingo and is very close to The Villages Downtown Spanish Springs Square. Expect to be WOWED from the moment you pull up to to this home with perfectly manicured yard and lovely landscaping. Additional Features include; A welcoming screened front covered Entry, Open and spacious living room that is bright and open with soaring vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring. The kitchen is tucked just on the other side equipped with beautiful counters, tile flooring and all the essentials to cook a great meal! Each bedroom is large and spacious with vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring. Enjoy entertaining your family and friends on your back Lanai. This home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, All the Town Squares to enjoy music and socializing. Perfect home away from home with everything you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 BARBOSA COURT have any available units?
2121 BARBOSA COURT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2121 BARBOSA COURT have?
Some of 2121 BARBOSA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 BARBOSA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2121 BARBOSA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 BARBOSA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2121 BARBOSA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 2121 BARBOSA COURT offer parking?
No, 2121 BARBOSA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2121 BARBOSA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2121 BARBOSA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 BARBOSA COURT have a pool?
No, 2121 BARBOSA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2121 BARBOSA COURT have accessible units?
No, 2121 BARBOSA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 BARBOSA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 BARBOSA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 BARBOSA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 BARBOSA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2121 BARBOSA COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

The Villages 2 BedroomsThe Villages Apartments with Garage
The Villages Apartments with GymThe Villages Apartments with Parking
The Villages Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSpring Hill, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLConway, FLEustis, FLHomosassa, FLMeadow Woods, FL
Inverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity