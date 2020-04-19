2121 BARBOSA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

PERFECT WINTER RETREAT IN THE VILLAGES! This BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath "Whispering Pine" features a Den and comes completely "Turn Key" Furnished! AVAILABLE January, February and March of 2021. This Whispering Pine Designer Home is nestled in the Village of Santo Domingo and is very close to The Villages Downtown Spanish Springs Square. Expect to be WOWED from the moment you pull up to to this home with perfectly manicured yard and lovely landscaping. Additional Features include; A welcoming screened front covered Entry, Open and spacious living room that is bright and open with soaring vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring. The kitchen is tucked just on the other side equipped with beautiful counters, tile flooring and all the essentials to cook a great meal! Each bedroom is large and spacious with vaulted ceilings and laminate flooring. Enjoy entertaining your family and friends on your back Lanai. This home is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, All the Town Squares to enjoy music and socializing. Perfect home away from home with everything you need!