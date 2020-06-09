All apartments in The Villages
1644 LATTA COURT

1644 Latta Court · (330) 283-8360
Location

1644 Latta Court, The Villages, FL 32162

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Amarillo 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sunset Pointe. Very open floor plan with the living room featuring a flat screen TV with amble seating to watch your favorite programs. Master bedroom has a queen bed, flat screen TV,walk in closet, dual vanity sinks and a walk in shower. 2nd bedroom has a queen bed, flat screen TV and amble closet storage. 3rd bedroom is set up like a den where you can get away and read your favorite novel. 2nd bathroom features both a tub and shower. Lanai is screened in and has new patio furniture. Home includes an inside laundry room and has a 2 car garage. No pets permitted. Close to Cane Garden Country Club and Sumter Landing where you will find shopping, dining and entertainment 365 days per year. Home is available April 1st - September 30th 2020. Does include a golf cart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 LATTA COURT have any available units?
1644 LATTA COURT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1644 LATTA COURT have?
Some of 1644 LATTA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 LATTA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1644 LATTA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 LATTA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1644 LATTA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Villages.
Does 1644 LATTA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1644 LATTA COURT does offer parking.
Does 1644 LATTA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 LATTA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 LATTA COURT have a pool?
No, 1644 LATTA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1644 LATTA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1644 LATTA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 LATTA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 LATTA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1644 LATTA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1644 LATTA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
