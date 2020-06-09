1644 LATTA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Amarillo 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sunset Pointe. Very open floor plan with the living room featuring a flat screen TV with amble seating to watch your favorite programs. Master bedroom has a queen bed, flat screen TV,walk in closet, dual vanity sinks and a walk in shower. 2nd bedroom has a queen bed, flat screen TV and amble closet storage. 3rd bedroom is set up like a den where you can get away and read your favorite novel. 2nd bathroom features both a tub and shower. Lanai is screened in and has new patio furniture. Home includes an inside laundry room and has a 2 car garage. No pets permitted. Close to Cane Garden Country Club and Sumter Landing where you will find shopping, dining and entertainment 365 days per year. Home is available April 1st - September 30th 2020. Does include a golf cart.