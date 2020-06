Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOVELY HOME WHERE YOU CAN PLAY GOLF ALL DAY, SHOP AND DINE ALL RIGHT HERE VILLAS OF PENSACOLA



Unique floor plan haven't seen this one before. Two bedroom each with their own baths with over-sized kitchen and living area. Great for entertaining and cooking. Very comfortable seating for dining and watching TV. Lanai on the back of the house. King in master, queen in guest room. Large open kitchen into the living and dining area. Nice flat screens.



Village ID's cost you $50 for two for the term of the lease. Pet friendly. No smoking. Nice private back yard completely fenced in.



Garage large enough for car and a golf cart.



Owner takes care of yard maintenance and pest control along with amenity fee



Tenant pays utilities



Don't miss this one. Great location