All apartments in Temple Terrace
Find more places like 5309 Grove Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple Terrace, FL
/
5309 Grove Hill Road
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:32 PM

5309 Grove Hill Road

5309 Grove Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Terrace
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5309 Grove Hill Road, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Grove Hill Road have any available units?
5309 Grove Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Terrace, FL.
Is 5309 Grove Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Grove Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Grove Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 Grove Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 5309 Grove Hill Road offer parking?
No, 5309 Grove Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Grove Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Grove Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Grove Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 5309 Grove Hill Road has a pool.
Does 5309 Grove Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5309 Grove Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Grove Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Grove Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5309 Grove Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5309 Grove Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd
Temple Terrace, FL 33637
Stone Creek
13275 Arbor Pointe Circle
Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Similar Pages

Temple Terrace 1 BedroomsTemple Terrace 2 Bedrooms
Temple Terrace 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Terrace Apartments with Gym
Temple Terrace Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL
East Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa