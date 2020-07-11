51 Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, FL with move-in specials
Sweetwater has played a central role in a piece of obscure and mostly forgotten Florida history. Few remember that in its early development years, Sweetwater was the chosen community for a famous group of retired circus performers who came to be known as the "Royal Russian Midgets of Sweetwater."
In 1941, after having traveled the world, the group chose the quiet and tranquil area of Sweetwater to settle down and call home. They built nine scaled-down houses in Sweetwater, the last of which survived until the 1970s. Today, Sweetwater is a bustling community close to Miami. Because of its easy access to shopping, entertainment, and education options, it is considered one of the top places to live in in Miami-Dade County. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sweetwater apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Sweetwater apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.