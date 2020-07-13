AL
/
FL
/
st petersburg
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM

30 Apartments under $900 for rent in St. Petersburg, FL

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Greater Pinellas Point
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Greater Pinellas Point
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bayview
3747 42nd Way S Apt E
3747 42nd Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$770
Light and Bright one bedroom condo with no condo fee! Freshly painted throughout, new bathroom and kitchen floors, newer carpets and squeaky clean ready for you to move right in.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
618 93rd Ave N 5
618 93rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
618 93rd North - Property Id: 314497 CONTACT US FIRST BEFORE FILLING OUT ONLINE APPLICATION TO VERIFY APT IS AVAILABLE. APPLICATION IS NON REFUNDABLE. Details: Quiet 1 BR apartment in small complex ( Apt #5). Close to shopping. Onsite laundry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Central Oak Park
1200 37th St N Apt 106
1200 37th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Call George Fly 727 258 1880 today to see this lake front one bedroom in the heart of St Petersburg! Start enjoying lake views from your private screened in covered patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Northeast
524 3RD STREET N
524 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
288 sqft
Want a Really Affordable Downtown St. Pete Apartment and Don't Need a Lot of Space? The Apartment is Only 4 blocks to Beach Dr. With its Waterfront Park, Events and Activities and Wonderful Restaurants.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Harbordale
521 28th Ave S,
521 28th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
1116 sqft
Home is currently having some renovations completed so please excuse the mess.

1 of 18

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
Disston Heights
3100 HARTFORD STREET N
3100 Hartford Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED 55+ UNIT ON 2nd FLOOR!!!! GREAT LOCATION! This one bedroom one bath condo in quiet 55+ community has been renovated throughout to include a large walk-in closet with built in closet organizer.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
930 17TH STREET N
930 17th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$850
530 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Woodlawn Park Rental Available NOW. This is a single family style duplex, so there are two units side by side. The right side is the unit available and it is a studio / efficiency around 530 SQ FT. Asking $850 per month and an annual lease.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Historic Kenwood
2027 1ST AVE NORTH - APT # 4
2027 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$865
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
KEY FEATURES Rent Rate: $875 for 12 month lease OR $925 for 7 month lease Bedrooms: 0 Bathrooms: 1 Square Footage: 475 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of St. Petersburg

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Lealman
3947 Mohr Avenue North
3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$888
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
8080 50TH AVENUE N
8080 50th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Convenient rental in the Bay Pines area. Only two miles from Veteran's Memorial Park and boat access ramps to inter-coastal waterways. The main living area is an open concept, and the overall layout of the property is an efficient 900 sq/ft of space.
Results within 5 miles of St. Petersburg
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$862
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8080 112TH STREET
8080 112th Street North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
628 sqft
Seminole Gardens! This is a rare opportunity to live in this beautiful 55+ community.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6450 78TH AVENUE N
6450 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple units available....both 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Some have carpeted bedrooms, others are vinyl throughout. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Monthly Pest Control are provided and included in the rent. There is a Laundry Facility onsite.
Results within 10 miles of St. Petersburg
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
21 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
857 sqft
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$780
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$838
530 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$802
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$907
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
860 sqft
The Palms at Countryside Apartments located in Clearwater, Florida is your next place to call home! Offering a variety of studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans, The Palms has everything you need for a life of ease & comfort.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
6 Units Available
Town N County Park
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$875
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1000 sqft
Well-equipped 2-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, balcony, air conditioning, walk-in closets and laundry. The green and peaceful complex has a pool, gym, playground, clubhouse and more.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14
2003 Greenbriar Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community - What’s not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo? This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1956 McMullen Rd Apt 1
1956 Mcmullen Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$750
280 sqft
Cute & Quaint Studio available in Largo!!! Full kitchen Tile floors throughout No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Kakusha
806 8TH AVENUE NW
806 8th Avenue Northwest, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
One bedroom one bath first floor apartment. Pet friendly community with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and parks in Largo.
Rent Report
St. Petersburg

July 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month

St. Petersburg rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Petersburg stand at $966 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,202 for a two-bedroom. St. Petersburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of St. Petersburg throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,587; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    St. Petersburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in St. Petersburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. St. Petersburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • St. Petersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,202 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in St. Petersburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), Memphis (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,323, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Petersburg than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in St. Petersburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Petersburg 3 BedroomsSt. Petersburg Accessible ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Apartments under $900St. Petersburg Apartments with BalconySt. Petersburg Apartments with GarageSt. Petersburg Apartments with GymSt. Petersburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Petersburg Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSt. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Apartments with PoolSt. Petersburg Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Petersburg Cheap PlacesSt. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Furnished ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Luxury PlacesSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Petersburg Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Greater Pinellas PointDowntown St. Petersburg

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd CollegeFlorida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus