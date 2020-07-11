/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM
58 Apartments for rent in St. James City, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
St James City
3724 Dewberry LN
3724 Dewberry Lane, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Inquire for current availability & rates. Book your SW Florida get-a-way now! Get ready to enjoy your time in the warm sunshine boating, fishing, relaxing in tropical paradise.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
St James City
3121 Binnacle LN
3121 Binnacle Lane, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Rates and availability vary. Inquire for details. Secure your spot in the tropics with this completely updated home in St. James City.
Results within 1 mile of St. James City
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Island Center
5453 Avenue E
5453 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Don't pass this perfect island living style home!!! 3 bedroom 2 full baths offering freshly painted walls, new tiled floor in bathroom. All appliances are in place including washer & dryer. Lawn care is included.
Results within 5 miles of St. James City
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5308 Chiquita BLVD S
5308 South Chiquita Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful fully furnished condo in convenient SW Cape Coral location. Looking for annual tenant. First floor unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and full sized laundry in the unit. Big master bedroom with ensuite.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17080 Harbour Point DR
17080 Harbour Pointe Drive, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
11th Floor extra large condo open month of February 2021. MONTHLY ONLY. (Rented Jan & March 2021). SANIBEL HARBOUR TOWERS RESORT STYLE LIVING in a Upscale renovated Gulf Frontage on the sand condo.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Matlacha
2613 First Street
2613 First Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1431 sqft
Available July 5. Rate published is for 6 mo. Monthly and Weekly Available. WATERFRONT HOME IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF MATLACHA. Seawall, dock, large screened area. Walk to shops, restaurants, establishments, shops, galleries, park, boat launch.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15021 Punta Rassa RD
15021 Punta Rassa Road, Punta Rassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1167 sqft
**AVAILABLE FEBRUARY & MARCH 2021** Wake up every morning on the 6th floor with a truly amazing view looking out over the Caloosahatchee River.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2806 SW 39th ST
2806 Southwest 39th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1986 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER, DECEMBER 2020 AND APRIL 2021!!! 30 DAY MINIMUM!!! This great vacation rental is conveniently located 10 minutes from the beach, shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy relaxing on your vacation, in a private single family house.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3323 Surfside BLVD
3323 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2290 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER THROUGH APRIL 2021!!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!!! This great vacation rental is conveniently located 15 minutes from the beach, shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy relaxing on your vacation, in a private single family house.
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
611 Northwest 38th Place
611 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1724 sqft
Take a look at this 3 bed, 2 bath pool home off Tropicana and Burnt Store Rd. You will want this home because pool, yard, pest control and well service is included with the rent!! All tile, this home is clean and ready for a new family.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1519 Cape Coral PKY W
1519 Cape Coral Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This beautiful & clean corner unit is a move-in ready. It has a 2bed/2bath with a screened in balcony, master bedroom has a slider door that goes out to the balcony. Lots of upgrades. Carpet flooring in living area and bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of St. James City
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
3 Units Available
Trafalgar
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17279 San Carlos Blvd 192
17279 San Carlos Boulevard, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Unit 192 Available 08/01/20 35' Furnished Travel Trailer in nice RV park - Property Id: 268126 Spacious, well cared for, top of the line 1992 KountryAire Travel Trailer to be located at Gulf Air RV park. 3 miles from Fort Myers Beach.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
19681 Summerlin RD
19681 Summerlin Road, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
This community is close to the BEACH! Very nice Gated Community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
4717 Santa Barbara BLVD
4717 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1272 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent. This spacious unit has a private screened balcony that over looks the canal and pool area. It also comes equip with electric hurricane shutters for ease of use in the event of a named storm approaching.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
5353 Darby CT
5353 Darby Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
PARADISE DARBY Short Term Rental JUNE 2020 AVAILABLE, $2500.2021 SEASON BOOKED Quality remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car garage pool home in prestigious Yacht Club area of Cape Coral.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15110 Ports Of Iona DR
15110 Ports of Iona Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Located within the gated community of Harbour Isles in south Fort Myers, this 2nd floor, 1282 sq. ft.
