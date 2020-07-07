/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM
264 Apartments for rent in St. James City, FL with pool
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
St James City
2286 Palm AVE
2286 Palm Avenue, St. James City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to "St James Place", an exclusive waterfront boating community on the southern tip of Pine Island.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.
Results within 5 miles of St. James City
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2012 Savona PKY W
2012 Savona Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Short Term Rental Pool Home with Spa - This is Florida living! -AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON - Freshly renovated, Key West style home features porcelain tile throughout, NEW granite counter tops everywhere and NEW light fixtures.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
11958 Royal Tee CIR
11958 Royal Tee Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Elegant Royal Tee Villa- Start your Florida Vacation. This home has everything. Florida living at its finest! Located in one of the best golf communities in SW Cape Coral. Beautiful heated Pool with Hot Tub and specious lanai overlooking golf course.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3805 SW 20th PL
3805 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
This is a vacation rental. The owner will not consider an annual rental.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Trafalgar
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
3604 Surfside BLVD
3604 Surfside Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
This is a weekly rental at a rate of $2300 a week.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2826 SW 50th TER
2826 Southwest 50th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Welcome to Villa Karina, a beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the coveted SW are of Cape Coral.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2805 SW 29th AVE
2805 Southwest 29th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,371
This is a VACATION RENTAL only! Owner will no consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Tilly is a completely renovated home in the coveted SW area of Cape Coral.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4010 SW 19th PL
4010 Southwest 19th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,279
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not considerer an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. From the lanai of this 1,919 sq.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1520 SW 56th TER
1520 Southwest 56th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,829
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Cape Escape is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Floridian Gulf access vacation villa with 2000 sq. ft.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1538 SW 49th ST
1538 Southwest 49th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,279
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.Villa Cassina is a beautiful, classic Florida style vacation home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4121 SW 27th AVE
4121 Southwest 27th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Pride ownership is evident in the well maintained tropical landscape giving this vacation home the attractive curb appeal.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1507 Cape Coral PKY W
1507 Cape Coral Parkway West, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
2/2 Condo off on Cape Coral pkwy. Great location. No pets
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2131 SW 52nd ST
2131 Southwest 52nd Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Owner will not consider an annual rental. OFF SEASON ONLY. This luxury home is situated on a gulf access canal 20 minutes from the river. Mature landscaping & palms are located throughout the property.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
105 SW 39th PL
105 Southwest 39th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION Rental only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.From the lanai of this almost 2,300 sq. ft large vacation home you will enjoy a great view of the Gulf access canal.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
4003 SW 27th CT
4003 Southwest 27th Court, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider a annual rental.Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2632 SW 46th ST
2632 Southwest 46th Street, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,007
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
2204 SW 49th TER
2204 Southwest 49th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,916
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Niccola is a stunning pool home on a Gulf access canal. In this vacation villa you will experience a taste of tropical living.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5309 SW 20th PL
5309 Southwest 20th Place, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Alexa is perfectly suited for a large family or couples with kids traveling together.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
1522 SW 54th TER
1522 Southwest 54th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,464
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. The new Villa Mylee is not identical to the “previous” Villa Mylee, but the owners are the same.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Pelican
5203 SW 23rd AVE
5203 Southwest 23rd Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,375
This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Burnt Store
13 SW 37th PL
13 Southwest 37th Place, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
A beautiful SW Cape Coral pool home available for yearly lease August 1st 2020. The double door entry leads to your living area with a spectacular pool view. You won't feel cramped in the oversized kitchen.
Similar Pages
St. James City 2 BedroomsSt. James City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. James City 3 BedroomsSt. James City Apartments with Balcony
St. James City Apartments with ParkingSt. James City Apartments with PoolSt. James City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FL
Cypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FL