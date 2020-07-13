Apartment List
/
FL
/
st augustine south
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 AM

53 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine South, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Augustine South apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common a... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
210 Dartmouth Rd
210 Dartmouth Road, St. Augustine South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Beautifully Landscaped Cozy Cottage. Vaulted Lr With Fireplace,Tiled Main Living Area,Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances,Newly Remodeled Bathroom With Tiled Shower And River Rock Base,Double Sized Master Bedroom,Guest Bedroom Suite.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
549 Segovia Road
549 Segovia Road, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1532 sqft
Freshly Renovated Home In The St. Augustine South Subdivision. Interior: Modern Kitchen And Bathrooms. Fresh Paint. New Epoxy Concrete Flooring That Looks Like You’re Walking On Marble Throughout! Updated Plumbing,Electrical And Hvac.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
230 Gentian Road
230 Gentian Road, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1612 sqft
St Augustine South 3 Bdrm 2 Bath Home. Spacious Backyard,Fenced. This Home Is Unique,Main Living Space Is Located In The 2nd Floor,With An Open Floor Plan Including Kitchen,Living Room,And Large Master Suite With Bath.
Results within 1 mile of St. Augustine South
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
$
6 Units Available
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1356 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302
440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community 2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
600 ASHBY LANDING WAY
600 Ashby Landing Way, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1685 sqft
Ashby Landing is located within minutes of St. Augustine's fantastic shopping & dining, as well as its rich Historic District. Enjoy this quaint, beautiful community in highly sought after St. Johns County.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
501 Campina Road
501 Campina Street, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Very Nice Concrete Block Home On Corner Lot In Quiet Section Of The Shores. 3br/2ba With Oversized 2 Car Garage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Vinyl Plank Flooring In Living Areas And Carpet In Bedrooms. New Plumbing And Windows. New A/C In July 2020.
Results within 5 miles of St. Augustine South
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 King Arthur Ct
120 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
3010 sqft
Spacious house, convenient location, great school - Property Id: 314061 Available immediately. Priced low to rent out fast. New vinyl floor on the second floor. VERY LARGE HOME (3010sqft) with lots of room to roam.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
213 Cantabria Way
213 Cantabria Way, St. Augustine Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Springfield model consists of 2 Bed 2 Bath plus a study with a welcoming entry foyer that leads to the living & dining rooms. It features an open design with a media niche and direct access to the covered Lanai.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1831 Vista Cove
1831 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1459 sqft
Second Floor Unit With Nice Screened In Patio. 3 Br/2ba Split Floor Plan. The Community Has A Clubhouse,Pool & On-site Rv Boat Storage. Great Location Close To Everything. Sorry,No Pets Considered.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
11 3Rd St
11 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To 11 3rd Street! Location Location Location!!! This Home Is Fully Furnished,All Appliances Plus W/D Included. Featuring 2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,& A Private Fenced In Backyard With Paved Patio.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
614 Wild Bird Ln
614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2164 sqft
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr.

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
104 JEREZ CT
104 Jerez Court, Villano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1609 sqft
Life is good while you enjoy an Ocean Breeze a year-round! Just steps away from beach access, restaurants, and intercoastal waterway a short walk to Villano Pier. Cozy completely renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths will make it a perfect sunshine rental.

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
32 DEL MAR CIR
32 Del Mar Cir, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful home offering 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, and open concept floorpan. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, pantry, and California Island with seating space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4116 Palmetto Bay Drive
4116 Palmetto Bay Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2199 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE 08/15/2020 Golf course home in Cypress Lakes! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty is priced right and move in ready. As you enter the home you will admire the spacious formal living and dining room area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Lincolnville
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
243 Amistad Drive
243 Amistad Drive, St. Augustine Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1799 sqft
Peace, quiet and serenity with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome tucked away in St. Augustine's Villages of Valencia! Upstairs loft can be used for a quiet reading nook or extra den. The master bedroom and bath are located downstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
108 Greenwillow Ln
108 Greenwillow Ln, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1425 sqft
Beautiful Home Sweet Home In Osprey Landing! True 3 Bdrm 2 Bath With 2 Car Garage. Ready For Move In With New Carpet And Fresh Paint. Located On Lot With Back Fence And Community Playground Nearby.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
164 King Arthur Court
164 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2814 sqft
AVAILABLE 07/15/! Home is currently occupied, please be mindful of current residents! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1001 Bella Vista Blvd 105
1001 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
978 sqft
Las Palmas Condo With Attached Garage! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo With Open Living Space On 2nd Floor. Great Opportunity To Live In This Beautiful Gated Community Situated On The Instracoastal With Pool,Tennis,Clubhouse & Tennis Courts.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Flagler's Model Land
97 ORANGE ST
97 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2082 sqft
********UNDER RENOVATION*********** ***COMMERCIAL OR RESIDENTIAL********Location, Location, Location! Currently being renovated inside and out, located in the heart of downtown St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
40 Avery St
40 Avery Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Offered For Rent Is A 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom Cottage On A Large Lot And Close To Town! This Historic Cottage Is Just A Few Minutes From Downtown And The Beaches. Nicely Updated And Ready For Occupancy In Mid June.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
199 GREEN PALM CT
199 Green Palm Court, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in St. Augustine South, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Augustine South apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLSt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University